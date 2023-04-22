As the 72-hour Eid ceasefire ends, fighting in Sudan continues for a second week.

The fighting in Sudan’s capital, which has left hundreds dead and thousands wounded in clashes between forces of rival generals, entered its second week on Saturday. Gunfire shattered a temporary ceasefire, after overnight explosions that had previously rocked the city in recent days subsided. The violence broke out on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Plans are being made to evacuate foreign nationals, with embassies readying to evacuate personnel, and the European Union weighing a similar move. The World Food Programme warns that the violence could plunge millions more into hunger in a country where 15 million people need aid. Analysts fear other countries in the region risk being dragged into the conflict. (AFP)