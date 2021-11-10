As the museum in Paris returns looted African treasures, will others follow France’s lead?

The return to Benin of 26 works of art looted by French colonial troops has fueled hopes that other European countries will soon follow suit. Germany and Belgium have taken similar steps, initiating restitution processes with Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. But the UK, whose British Museum houses the world’s largest collection of Benin bronzes, is turning a deaf ear to calls for their return.

A growing number of countries have taken steps to return works of art that were looted during colonial times since French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to “return African heritage to Africa” ​​during a visit to Burkina Faso in 2017. His The promise began to take shape on Tuesday when France signed a landmark agreement transferring ownership of 26 works of art from Benin to the Republic of Benin.

A day later, large crowds gathered in Cotonou, the largest city and economic capital of Benin, to welcome the historical treasures.

“President Macron surprised everyone with his promise, we did not expect it. Suddenly, France began to move,” Marie-Cécile Zinsou, president of the Zinsou Art Foundation, told FRANCE 24.

For the French-Beninese dual national, African art specialist and daughter of former Beninese Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou, the push to return the artworks is above all “a global movement, which will be difficult to avoid from now on.”

‘France lit a spark’

“France has probably lit a spark” for other countries to follow, he added.

As the debate intensifies, African countries have become increasingly vocal and assertive in their pursuit. “It’s a big international problem now,” Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments, told Al Jazeera in October. “Wherever we find these objects, whether in private collections or in public institutions, we are going to claim (…) of which we are sure.”

Benin’s neighbor Nigeria has proactively joined the restitution campaign, negotiating deals with museums and institutions in the United States, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, including the Fowler Museum in Los Angeles, the National Museum of Ireland. and the Ethnologisches Museum in Berlin.

In the latest development, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, DC stated last week that it had removed from its collection bronzes from the Kingdom of Benin, a territory located in present-day Nigeria, which included present-day Lagos.

The American cultural institution now plans to begin a process of repatriation of 16 pieces identified as objects looted during a British expedition in 1897, without any formal request from Nigeria.

At the end of October, objects looted in the Kingdom of Benin were also returned to Nigeria by two UK universities. The University of Aberdeen, Scotland, returned a bronze sculpture purchased by the institution in 1957 and from the same loot from 1897.

In Cambridge, Jesus College returned on October 27 a bronze sculpture of a rooster that had been in the room since 1905. The statue had been donated by the father of a student who participated in the colonial expedition. Students on the British campus had been demanding his return for years, particularly in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

British Museum opposes refunds

But the institution that houses the largest collections, the British Museum, has so far refused to follow the trend. With 928 works of art, it houses the world’s largest collection of bronzes from the former Kingdom of Benin, among some 73,000 African objects, and has no plans to return them.

More commonly known as the Bronzes of Benin, ivory, bronze and brass sculptures and plaques are not only works of art, but are also testimony to the history of the African region. Nigeria has been voicing demands for restitution, as recently as last October, but the British will only accept one loan.

According to British art historian John Picton, who worked for both the British Museum and the state museum commission in Nigeria, the main official reason the institution is holding the pieces is “the lack of facilities to actually house this material.” , said. The German public radio Deutsche Welle. “I’m afraid I am of the opinion that simply sending it back without worrying about proper storage, security, preservation, climate control and other things, is simply irresponsible.”

The British Museum Act also protects the institution. The 1963 law prohibits the museum from disposing of its collections, except in very specific circumstances.

According to Marie-Cécile Zinsou, the reasons given are simply a pretext. “The British Museum refuses to return Benin’s works of art because [the British] I fear that Greece will seize the opportunity to reclaim the Parthenon friezes. “The Greek government has long demanded the return of the iconic marbles taken by Lord Elgin in the 19th century.

Without these objects from around the world, many of them accumulated at the height of the British Empire, the museum’s collections would be much smaller.

However, the British Museum has stated that it is “engaged in a series of dialogues with different parties in Benin … and is aware of the widespread hopes for future cooperation,” he told Al Jazeera.

But talks between the British Museum and African authorities have often come to a standstill. The British government has preferred to adopt a “hold and explain” stance for state institutions, rather than return pieces: monuments, disputed and claimed objects must be preserved by the former colonizer but contextualized.

Nigeria’s independent museum commission, created in 2020 to act as an intermediary with a foreign museum, is also negotiating the return of three artifacts housed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, a move announced in June: two bronze plaques. of Benin from the 16th century and a head of Ife from the 14th century.

He hopes to start talks with other countries, according to Al Jazeera.

Germany plans refunds in 2022

Efforts to recover works of art have progressed further in Germany. Following the example of France, the German authorities signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria in mid-October setting a schedule for the return of around 1,100 Beninese sculptures that are now housed in German museums. The first repatriations are scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

All over the world, “a lot of people have wondered where these pieces came from,” says Zinsou, “but now we’ve taken action.”

Belgium studies the origin of some 40,000 objects

Across France, museums have begun to create jobs specifically dedicated to studying the provenance of their collections. This is the case of the Quai Branly museum, as well as the Angoulême Museum, which has a large French collection of African and oceanic art bequeathed by a local doctor and an important art collector in 1934.

Belgium, which has a troubled colonial past, has also embarked on a long process to identify and study the provenance of thousands of objects from its former colonies. The country’s AfricaMuseum (formerly the Royal Museum of Central Africa) houses some 85,000 objects from the former Belgian Congo (now the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

Thanks to scientific programs initiated by the museum and with the help of the National Archives, between 35,000 and 40,000 items have been examined, roughly half of the museum’s Congolese collection. Between 1,500 and 2,000 works of art have already been classified as illicit proceeds and are therefore eligible for restitution.

Objects ‘acquired by force and violence in illegitimate conditions’

The process is part of a larger program launched in July by Belgian Secretary of State for Science Policy Thomas Dermine. He asked for the return of “everything acquired by force and violence in illegitimate conditions.” “The objects that were acquired illegitimately by our grandparents and great-grandparents do not belong to us. They belong to the Congolese people,” he added.

“Belgium started a radical change of course, despite the fact that it has been one of the last countries to face these problems,” says Zinsou.

Officially, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has not submitted a request for “restitution” to the Belgian authorities. “Their approach is different,” Zinsou explains.

Kinshasa refers instead to a “reconstitution”, which is “a less ethnocentric vision,” he stresses. According to this logic, Belgium would help the Congolese authorities to reconstruct only the missing pieces from the collections that represent specific ethnic groups.

The repatriation of this heritage is organized at your own pace and according to your own criteria. The claimed pieces will be housed in the new National Museum of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, inaugurated in 2019 by President Félix Tshisekedi. In any case, at the moment, it can only house 12,000 pieces in optimal conditions of conservation.

This article was adapted from the French original by Henrique Valadares.