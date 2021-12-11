As ties between the EU and Taiwan deepen, cybersecurity takes center stage

Relations between the European Union and Taiwan have taken a surprising turn over the past year, with European officials embracing diplomatic cooperation with the autonomous island even as Beijing intensifies its coercive attempts to isolate Taipei. As the EU finds common ground with Taiwan in the field of cybersecurity and resilience, experts say China’s tactics have inadvertently pushed the bloc closer to Taipei.

On paper, Taiwan’s formal diplomatic allies appear to be on the decline, with Nicaragua being the latest country to change its allegiance to Beijing. However, in the past year, the island has managed to gain support among democracies around the world, especially in deepening diplomatic engagement with Europe, marking an unprecedented shift in relations between the EU and Taiwan.

This rapid warming of ties can be attributed to an increasingly belligerent Beijing, whose aggressive lobbying campaigns have prompted European lawmakers to reconsider Taiwan as a strategic partner on cybersecurity and resilience, much to China’s anger.

China’s ‘Machiavellian’ offensive fails (in favor of Taiwan)

Although relations between the EU and China have long been complex, with a 2019 EU policy document describing China as “simultaneously a cooperative partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival”, the last two years The pandemic have seen how European views towards China have changed. Worst.

President Xi Jinping’s increasingly aggressive policy at home and abroad has sparked increased caution and even outrage in the EU, which has become increasingly aware of threats from China, particularly in the form of disinformation campaigns. and influence.

As the pandemic accelerated in June 2020, Brussels accused China of conducting Covid-19 disinformation campaigns within the European Union, the first time the European Commission publicly named China as a source of disinformation. Later that month, at an EU-China virtual summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also suggested that China was behind a series of cyberattacks against European hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

A comprehensive report on Chinese influence operations around the world by France’s École Militaire Strategic Research Institute, released in September, also examined China’s disinformation operations targeting Sweden. Investigators say Beijing views the Nordic country as a strategic Trojan horse through which to infiltrate and destabilize European institutions.

The report referred to China’s means of exerting influence abroad as “Machiavellian” – tactics increasingly similar to those employed by Moscow, with a strategy that echoes the Prince’s frequently quoted phrase: “It is better to be feared than loved. “

However, these Machiavellian techniques, coupled with Beijing’s crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang, and routine military intimidation by Taiwan, have caused Europe to take a tougher attitude toward Beijing. .

In turn, the region is also beginning to reconsider Taiwan as a strategic partner by virtue of its democratic values, cyber-resilience strategies, and technological prowess.

The European Parliament promotes a change in favor of Taiwan in Brussels

In a sign of Europe’s changing stance towards China and Taiwan, the European Parliament adopted an unprecedented report on EU-Taiwan relations and cooperation in October with a large majority of 580 votes in favor, 26 against.

In contrast to earlier caution by European institutions fearful of enraging Beijing, the resolution was unusually bold. Referring to Taiwan as a “key partner” in the Indo-Pacific, he called for a comprehensive and enhanced partnership with the island, with recommendations such as improving the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan, signing a bilateral investment agreement with the island, and deepening of cooperation to tackle disinformation, cybersecurity and cyber threats.

Although not binding, the resolution shows a greater effort to raise Taiwan on the Brussels agenda while remaining within the scope of the EU’s “one China policy”, which stipulates that there is only one China represented in the organizations. international

In early November, Parliament sent its first official delegation to Taiwan, made up of seven members of the Special Committee on Foreign Interference and Disinformation (INGE).

The committee met with senior Taiwanese government officials and civil society organizations to learn from Taiwan’s experience in fighting foreign interference. The island is on the front lines of China’s influence campaigns, which aim to undermine Taiwan’s democratic institutions.

It is a pleasure to meet with the European Parliament delegation @EP_Democracy to discuss cooperation against disinformation and cyberattacks. A stronger #Taiwan- # EU partnership will help us better address these common threats and protect our shared democratic values. pic.twitter.com/Gb8eh7mXHO

– 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) November 4, 2021

“The Taiwanese experience is extremely valuable for its uniqueness, in terms of China’s interests within Taiwan, its shared language, its history, and also Taiwan’s own development. This has led to an approach that we can take notes on, ”Marketka Gregorova, a Czech MEP who was part of the European delegation, told FRANCE 24.

“We would like to take further advantage of Taiwan’s knowledge, cooperating with NGOs and experts within the region, and potentially share this with other democratic allies, both in the region and abroad,” he added.

Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, a Taiwan-based postdoctoral researcher and former political adviser in the European Parliament, writes that “threats to democracy and the economy of Taiwan are threats to democracy and the economy of Europe … and understanding these links is vital. to maintain the momentum of bilateral relations ”.

In its Indo-Pacific strategy paper, released in September, “the EU noted that rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait ‘may have a direct impact on European security and prosperity,'” Ferenczy told FRANCE. 24. “For the first time, Taiwan is identified as a partner for semiconductors, in building diversified and resilient value chains and data protection.”

In March, the European Commission announced its plan to increase its share of the global semiconductor market to 20% by 2030, after a global shortage during the pandemic dealt a blow to its auto industry. Brussels has been trying to persuade Taiwanese semiconductor maker TSMC, whose cutting-edge chips power everything from iPhones to artificial intelligence to fighter jets, to set up a factory in Europe.

“With the European Chip Law, Europe will intensify its efforts to increase production, but we also want to cooperate with our like-minded partners, including Taiwan,” said Sabine Weyland, managing director of the European Commission’s trade section, during a Virtual Taiwan. -EU investment summit in October.

Weyland added: “Not only because Taiwan excels in semiconductor production, but also because technology is ultimately a safety issue. We want the EU’s digital agenda to be shaped together with our like-minded and global partners. in accordance with our common values. “

Not intimidated by China

Unsurprisingly, the trip by European lawmakers to Taiwan last month sparked anger in China, which accused the European Parliament of “seriously violating the EU’s commitment to the one-China policy” and threatened “more backlash from according to the development of the situation. “

Raphaël Glucksmann, the French MEP who led the delegation, is among 11 people from the EU who were sanctioned by Beijing in March for their defense of abuses in the Xinjiang region. When he left for Taiwan, he wrote on Twitter that “Neither threats nor sanctions will intimidate me. I will always support those who fight for democracy and human rights. “

1/6 Neither menaces, nor sanctions ne m’impressionneront. Jamais.

Et je continuerai, toujours, à me have aux côtés de ceux which is battent for the democratie et les droits humains. Alors voilà: je pars à Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/TmKK7YiCOD

– Raphael Glucksmann (@ rglucks1) November 2, 2021

After the visit to Taiwan, the EU Parliament said its delegates had agreed to explore more avenues of partnership, including the possible creation in Taipei of a joint center to counter misinformation. Parliament’s EU-Taiwan report also called on the European Commission to “urgently begin an impact assessment” on a bilateral investment agreement with the island.

But although the Commission had specified in a joint communication on the EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy in September that it will “pursue deep trade and investment relations with partners […] like Taiwan ”, has so far refrained from reaching an agreement of this type, concerned that the measure will further deteriorate relations between Europe and China.

Indeed, further cooperation between the EU and Taiwan will also depend on the foreign policies defined by their member states, especially as Germany’s new government comes to power and France prepares for the presidential elections in April 2022.

In a shift from China’s policy driven by Germany’s economy in the Merkel era, the German Greens, who now run the Foreign Ministry, have promised a more “values-based” approach and a tougher stance toward Beijing. . In turn, the three coalition partners in the new government have advocated expanding relations with Taiwan.

“I know [European Parliament] the work has contributed to making cooperation with Taiwan ‘normal’ and has prompted the EU to appropriate pro-Taiwan language, ”Ferenczy said.

“Taiwan has been successfully amassing international support, and democracies feel more comfortable to engage with Taiwan in practical solutions. […] and this is happening because of an aggressive China. In fact, Beijing is contributing more, not less, to Taiwan in Europe. “