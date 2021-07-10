Ashleigh Barty wins first Wimbledon title on idol Cawley’s birthday

World number one Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday, beating Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final .

Barty, 25, who won her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated her idol Evonne Goolagong who claimed the second of her All England Club titles in 1980.

“I hope I’ve made Evonne proud,” Barty said on the track after the trophy was presented. “This is unbelievable.”

Ten years after winning the girls’ singles title at Wimbledon as a 15-year-old, Barty reached Saturday’s final after winning five of the seven matches she played against Pliskova.

She ran with a double break to a 4-0 lead against the former number one in the world.

Pliskova appeared all over the sea against the Australian’s sharp slices and precision shots, but was able to recover in the game by recovering two service breaks. But a third service break gave Barty the opening set.

The Australian kept her control in the second set and broke in the third game to open a 3-1 lead, but Pliskova found some gear to make things 3-3.

With Barty serving for the match, Pliskova, who ran into a 40-0 break, immediately snapped back to force a tie-break and drove her confidence to make it 1-1.

The Australian managed to regroup and jumped to a 3-0 lead in the decider with an early break and that proved to be enough.

Barty converted her first match point when Pliskova committed a backhand unforced foul, her 32nd of the match.

The Australian dropped to her knees and burst into tears, saying she couldn’t remember what happened at match point afterward.

“She brought out the best in me today,” added Barty.

“I was proud of myself that I could keep chipping at the start of the third set. It took me a while to say I wanted to win this tournament, but it’s better than I ever imagined.

“I didn’t sleep last night… but I felt at home on the pitch.”

