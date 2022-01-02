Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc’s RCEP for pandemic recovery

Members of a China-centric Asian trade bloc that enters into force on January 1 hope that the initiative, which covers about a third of world trade and business, will help them recover from the pandemic.

The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China, Japan, South Korea and many other Asian countries. It does not include the United States or India.

The agreement reduces tariffs on thousands of products, streamlines trade procedures and provides mutual benefits to member states. It also takes into account issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property rights and government procurement. But it has less stringent labor and environmental requirements than those expected by countries in the European Union or the smaller Trans-Pacific Partnership, which includes many of the same countries but not China.

RCEP is expected to increase trade within the region by 2%, or $ 42 billion, both through increased trade and also through diversion of trade when tariff rules change, experts say.

The agreement is a coup for China, by far the largest market in the region with more than 1.3 billion people.

Extra help will be needed: Two years of shutdowns, border closures, mandatory quarantines and other restrictions have cost millions of people their jobs while contributing to disruptions in manufacturing and shipping that murmur supply chains around the world.

Countries facing outbreaks of the rapidly spreading variant of the omicron coronavirus have curbed recent steps to reopen to international travel.

Regional economies shrank by 1.5% in 2020. They have bounced back, with the Asian Development Bank predicting growth of 7.0% this year – strengthened by low figures the year before. But next year, growth is expected to slow to 5.3%.

The pandemic slowed down progress in ratifying the trade agreement for some countries.

China was the first to ratify the RCEP in April, after it was signed in November 2020 at a virtual meeting with leaders from its 15 member states. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines have not yet done so, although they are expected to ratify it soon. Myanmar, whose government was ousted by the military on February 1, ratified it but is waiting for other members to accept it.

Beijing is fully prepared for the new trade bloc, having already fulfilled 701 “binding obligations” for the RCEP, China’s Deputy Trade Minister Ren Hongbin said on Thursday.

“RCEP is of great importance for building new patterns of development and a milestone in opening up our economy,” Ren said, according to a transcript of a press conference on the ministry’s website. He said the bloc would draw member economies closer and “significantly increase confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic.”

The Chinese-initiated RCEP is appealing to other developing countries as it reduces barriers to trade in agricultural goods, manufactured goods and components, which make up most of their exports. It says a bit about trade in services and access for companies to operate in each other’s economies, which the United States and other developed countries want.

RCEP would have originally included about 3.6 billion people. Minus India, which withdrew, still covers more than 2 billion people and close to a third of all trade and business.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, the revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement under Trump, covers slightly less economic activity but less than one-tenth of the world’s population. The EU and Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership, the revised version of an agreement rejected by former President Donald Trump, is also smaller. RCEP includes six of the 11 remaining CPTPP members.

Like all trade agreements, RCEP has its opponents.

In a recent legislative hearing aired on YouTube, government officials called on Indonesian lawmakers to approve the RCEP, one of three delayed trade arrangements.

But Elly Rachmat Yasin, a member of a commission responsible for agriculture, environment, forestry and maritime affairs, asked Indonesia’s trade minister, Muhammad Lutfi, about the wisdom of Indonesia’s involvement, noting that India opted out largely for fear of Chinese imports. would flood their markets.

Lutfi replied that RCEP would help increase exports and attract additional inflows of up to $ 1.7 billion in foreign investment by 2040.

Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez says he expects lawmakers there to ratify the pact in January, after running out of time to get it done in December, when the government was busy dealing with the aftermath of a typhoon that struck on the 16th. December and left 375 people. people dead and hundreds of thousands without adequate housing.

The trade bloc is expected to open many jobs in the service sector for workers in the member states – a major draw for countries such as the Philippines, which is heavily dependent on transfers from migrant workers.

“RCEP will increase GDP and reduce the incidence of poverty. It will open up more market access for our exports and broaden the procurement of essential inputs that will improve the competitiveness of our manufacturing sector and exporters,” says Lopez.

“There is no reason or logic not to ratify the RCEP,” he said, adding that failing to do so would be “catastrophic” as investors would likely favor trading bloc countries.

(AP)