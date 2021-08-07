Assistant to New York Governor Cuomo is suing for alleged groping

A woman who accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of groping her chest at the governor’s residence has filed a criminal complaint against him, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The complaint, filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office, is the first known case in which a woman has filed an official report with a law enforcement agency about alleged misconduct by Cuomo. Its submission is a possible first step towards criminal prosecution.

“We take every complaint seriously,” Albany County Deputy Sheriff William Rice said Friday.

It is possible that the Democratic governor will be arrested if investigators or the district attorney determines he has committed a crime, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told the New York Post.

“The end result may be that it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it is up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” he told the newspaper, which was the first to report on the complaint. “Just because of who it is, we’re not going to rush or delay it,” Apple said.

Apple did not return a phone message from The Associated Press.

The Cuomo aide who filed the report has accused him of tucking under her shirt and fondling her when they were alone in a room in the Executive Mansion last year. The woman also told investigators from the attorney general’s office that Cuomo once rubbed her behind as they posed for a photo together.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately provide a copy of the complaint.

Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, did not immediately address the charges in an online briefing with reporters, but said the assault allegations — which were also detailed in newspaper articles and in a report released by the New York Attorney General’s Office – made up.

“He is 63 years old. He has spent 40 years in public life and to be suddenly accused of assaulting an executive assistant he really doesn’t know is outrageous,” Glavin said.

The Albany County District Attorney declined to confirm that they had received a complaint, saying they did not plan to release any information because “this is an ongoing case under review,” spokesperson Cecilia Walsh said in an email.

Calls for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment rose this week after an independent investigation overseen by the state attorney general’s office found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his officers. prosecutors.

The attorney general’s report details a series of times Cuomo allegedly acted inappropriately with the assistant described as Executive Assistant #1, culminating in the groping encounter at the mansion in November 2020.

According to the woman, Cuomo pulled her to him for a hug as she prepared to leave the governor’s office at the mansion. Told that “you’re going to get us in trouble,” Cuomo replied, “I don’t care,” and slammed the door. He ran his hand through her blouse and grabbed her chest over her bra, according to her story.

“I have to tell you, it was — right now I was so shocked that I could tell you I just remember looking down and seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra,” she told the researchers.

She said she broke away from Cuomo and told him, “You’re crazy.”

Cuomo has steadfastly denied touching her breasts, saying, “I’d have to go crazy doing something like that.”

Records confirm that the woman was at the mansion for several hours on Nov. 16 and interacted with the governor at least once, but Glavin said she also sent emails to staff while in the building, not mentioning any something shocking had happened. happened.

Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two other prosecutors, said the governor’s lawyers are ignoring the fear workers had of being punished by Cuomo if they complained.

“The fact that any assistant could try to go about her day or behave ‘normally’ even after being brutally harassed is something that many women who have been harassed at work understand,” Wang said. “These women are trying to survive.”

The woman told investigators she initially planned to take the harassment allegations “into the grave.”

Prosecutors in several New York counties have said they are interested in investigating claims of inappropriate touching by Cuomo, but all had said they needed the women involved in the charges to file a formal report.

The Albany Police Department, the city’s chief law enforcement agency, had been made aware of the woman’s allegations regarding the mansion meeting several months ago and had spoken to her attorney, but did not open an investigation at the time because she do not file a report.

The criminal investigation comes as lawmakers were moving toward a likely impeachment trial over the charges.

Lawyers working for the state assembly sent a letter to Cuomo on Thursday giving him until Aug. 13 to respond to the allegations against him or provide documents to bolster his defense.

The state assembly judicial committee plans to meet Monday to discuss the possibility of impeachment proceedings. Nearly two-thirds of the legislature have already said they will support impeachment proceedings if he does not resign.

Glavin and an attorney representing the governor’s office, Paul Fishman, criticized the attorney general’s office for failing to provide their findings to them in advance, claiming that the investigators had not examined the prosecutors’ credibility strongly enough. They also demanded the opportunity to see transcripts of interviews witnesses gave to investigators.

Attorney General Letitia James’ spokesperson Fabien Levy said the office will provide transcripts of interviews to the Assembly and said the women’s stories were “confirmed by a mountain of evidence”.

“To attack this investigation and try to undermine and politicize this process takes the courage away from these women,” Levy said.

(AP)