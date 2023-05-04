At least 129 people killed by heavy rainfall floods in Rwanda

Torrential rains resulted in flooding in western and northern regions of Rwanda, leading to the loss of at least 129 lives, as per a public broadcaster on Wednesday.

The death count is still increasing, stated the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency, adding that “This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” as said by the government-backed New Times newspaper.

As per Governor of Rwanda’s Western province Francois Habitegeko, a search is being conducted for more victims after heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong rainstorms ensued last week, leading to flooding and landslides that swept away numerous houses and caused some roads to become inaccessible.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned of incoming rain. The government has previously urged citizens residing in hazard zones such as wetlands to relocate.

During the rainy season, the western and northern provinces and the capital, Kigali, are especially hilly, making them vulnerable to landslides.

The Ministry of Emergency Management reported last month that from January to April 20, weather-related disasters killed 60 people, destroyed over 1,205 houses, and damaged 2,000 hectares of land across Rwanda.

Moreover, Uganda’s southwest and other parts of East Africa are witnessing heavy rainfall. Last week, after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri, at least three people drowned in floods. (AP)