At least 82 protesters have been killed since the October coup in Sudan

On Tonight’s Show Focusing on Sudan, protesters are once again calling for the release of prisoners held during the ongoing protests since the military coup last October. The latest demonstrations come just a day after UN human rights expert Adama Dieng arrived on his first official visit to Sudan.

In other news, at least 55 people were killed in a mine accident in Burkina Faso. The accident occurred due to the explosion of a deposit of dynamite in the mine in Gomjumbero, in the southwest of the country.

In Ethiopia, a massive hydroelectric dam has begun generating electricity along the Blue Nile. It is the largest hydroelectric dam on the continent.