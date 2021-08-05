At least two dozen dead in suspected jihadist attack in Lake Chad

Twenty-four Chadian soldiers have been killed in an attack by suspected jihadists in the ravaged Lake Chad region, a senior local official said Thursday.

“Troops from a returning patrol were resting when they were attacked by Boko Haram,” the region’s deputy prefect Haki Djiddi told AFP.

“Twenty-four troops were killed, several were wounded and others are scattered across the countryside.”

Army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna confirmed an attack had taken place on Tchoukou Telia, an island 190 kilometers (118 miles) northwest of the capital N’Djamena, but refused to levy a toll.

Lake Chad is a vast wetland and wetland area bordered by Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Chad.

Jihadists from Boko Haram and a rival splinter group, the Islamic State province of West Africa, have used the region as a refuge for years to attack troops and civilians.

The Chadian authorities tend to refer to the jihadists as “Boko Haram”, regardless of their affiliation.

In March 2020, about 100 Chadian troops were killed in a nighttime attack on the lake’s Bohoma Peninsula, sparking an offensive led by then-Chad President Idriss Deby Itno.

Deby was killed in April 2021 fighting rebels in northern Chad and was succeeded by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, at the head of a military junta.

Boko Haram launched an uprising in Northern Nigeria in 2009 and expanded its campaign to neighboring countries.

More than 36,000 people, most in Nigeria, have died and three million have been displaced, according to UN figures.

(AFP)