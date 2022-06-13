At the very least 50 civilians killed in suspected jihadist raid on a village in Burkina Faso

Authorities spokesman Lionel Bilgo mentioned on Monday that at the very least 50 civilians had been killed in an assault by suspected militants on a village in northern Burkina Faso, describing the killings as a revenge assault.

“The military has to date discovered 50 our bodies” after the village of Setenga was attacked on Saturday night time, Bilgo mentioned, including that the loss of life toll “could rise”.

Reuters quoted a safety supply as saying that the loss of life toll had exceeded 100.

The United Nations condemned the assault, which “leaded to many victims” in an announcement on Monday and referred to as on the Burkinabe authorities to carry the perpetrators to justice.

Sitenga was the scene of a bloody struggle final week.

Eleven gendarmes had been killed on Thursday, resulting in a army operation that the military mentioned killed about 40 jihadists.

“The bloodshed was brought on by reprisals in opposition to the military’s actions,” Bilgo mentioned.

“The nation was bombed, however the military is doing its job,” he added.

The landlocked Sahel state is within the grip of a seven-year jihadist insurgency that has claimed greater than 2,000 lives and compelled some 1.9 million folks to flee their properties.

The assaults had been concentrated within the north and east of the nation.

The newest raid was one of many deadliest because the army coup in January, when the colonel was angered by the failures to quell the revolt of ousted president-elect Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

After a relative lull, assaults have resumed, killing a whole bunch of civilians and army personnel over the previous three months.

(France 24 with AFP, Reuters)