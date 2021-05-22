Atletico Madrid beats rival Real Madrid to win its first La Liga title since 2014

Atlético Madrid shot city rival Real Madrid to the La Liga title on Saturday after Luis Suarez shot them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid, securing the Spanish championship for the first time in seven years.

Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slipped past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco lost control of the ball on an Atletico corner.

Just as they had done in last week’s comeback win over Osasuna, Atlético missed a series of clear chances, but they came right after a moment of magic from Angel Correa, who danced his way through the defense before closing in the 57th minute shot in the bottom corner. .

Suarez then jumped on a giveaway from the Valladolid defense to score in the 67th and set Atletico on the road to a title-securing victory, no matter what happened in Real Madrid’s home game against Villarreal.

Valladolid missed a few standout opportunities on the other side, while Geoffrey Kondogbia lost an opportunity that would have given Atletico a more relaxed finish when he hit the side net.

Real Madrid eventually fought back from a goal to beat Villarreal 2-1, which meant they would have wiped the title from Atletico had Valladolid tied thanks to a better head-to-head record.

However, Diego Simeone’s team saw the victory and celebrated exuberantly on the field.

“Atletico has had an incredible season, despite all the difficulties we have had. We have been the most consistent team and we are champions,” said Suarez.

The game was played behind closed doors like all Atletico games this season, although hundreds of supporters cheered them on from outside the stadium.

Atletico finished at the top of the standings with 86 points while Real came in second with 84. Valladolid finished 19th and relegated to the second division of Spain.

(REUTERS)