Australia denies tennis champion Djokovic entry in the middle of the vaccine

Australia said on Thursday that they had canceled the entry visa for Novak Djokovic, paving the way for his deprivation of liberty and removal in a dramatic turnaround for the world setter in tennis.

The Serb had landed in Melbourne the night before, after celebrating on social media that he had a medical exemption to play in the tournament without proof that he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The vaccine exemption, granted by Australian Open organizers after his application was approved by two medical panels, sparked outrage among Australians who have endured Covid-19 locks and restrictions for two years.

But the nine-time Australian Open champion never got past the border control.

“Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia, and his visa has since been canceled,” the Australian Border Force said in a statement.

“Non-citizens who do not have a valid entry visa or who have had their visa canceled will be detained and removed from Australia,” it added.

“Australia’s border force will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.”

‘No excuses’

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country’s strict border policy had been crucial in keeping the death toll low.

“Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders,” he said.

“No one is above these rules.”

Home Secretary Karen Andrews said the government did not apologize for protecting the border.

“Individuals who do not meet our strict requirements will be denied entry to Australia, it does not matter who they are,” she said in a statement.

Djokovic was expected to leave Australia as soon as possible after the loss of his visa.

The Serbian president criticized Australia for the “abuse” of the star.

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Instagram that he spoke to Djokovic over the phone and told him that “the whole of Serbia is with him and that our authorities are taking all measures to stop the abuse of the world’s best tennis players as soon as possible”.

“In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth.”

The Australian Government’s decision followed a wave of anger over the granting of Djokovic’s exemption.

Stephen Parnis, a former vice president of the Australian Medical Association, said it was sending a “terrible message” to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“No special service”

Morrison had warned the day before that if Djokovic did not have proof of his release “he will be on the next plane home”.

All participants in the first Grand Slam 2022, which starts on January 17, must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said the defending champion had received “no special service” but had asked him to reveal why he was given the exemption to calm the public’s anger.

Among the conditions that allow entry without a vaccine is whether a person has had Covid-19 in the last six months. It has not been revealed if that was the case with Djokovic.

Tiley said that only 26 of the approximately 3,000 players and support staff who traveled to Australia for the tournament had applied for vaccination exemptions. Only a handful of them had succeeded.

He defended the integrity of the exemption application process.

“Every person who met those conditions has been allowed to come in. There has been no special service. There has been no special opportunity given to Novak,” says Tiley.

Djokovic expressed his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020 when it was suggested that they may be mandatory so that the tournament game can be resumed.

“Personally, I am not a pre-vaccine,” Djokovic said at the time. “I would not want anyone to force me to get vaccinated so I can travel.”

