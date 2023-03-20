Australian soldier arrested for warfare crimes in Afghanistan

The 41-year-old, who was deployed to Afghanistan, is accused of killing a civilian. A four-year investigation revealed that Australian particular forces killed 39 unarmed civilians and prisoners within the nation.

On Monday, Australian authorities stated that they had arrested a former soldier for allegedly killing an Afghan civilian whereas deployed with the nation’s protection pressure there.

The Australian Federal Police stated in an announcement that the 41-year-old is anticipated to be tried in an Australian courtroom on a single rely of warfare crimes, which carries a most penalty of life in jail.

A four-year investigation concluded in 2020 that Australian particular forces killed 39 prisoners and unarmed civilians in Afghanistan, the place prime commandos reportedly pressure junior troopers to kill unarmed captives for his or her “blood” to combat.

Primarily based on the suggestions within the report, 19 present and former Australian navy personnel have been referred to a personal investigator to find out if there’s enough proof to prosecute.

Australia was a part of the NATO-led worldwide pressure that educated Afghan safety forces and fought the Taliban for 20 years after Western-backed forces ousted Islamist militants from energy in 2001.

Greater than 39,000 Australian troopers have served in Afghanistan and 41 have been killed.