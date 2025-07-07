Australian Woman Convicted of Triple Murder in Mushroom Incident

An Australian woman has been found guilty of murdering three elderly relatives of her estranged husband by serving them a meal laced with toxic mushrooms, and attempting to kill a fourth relative, in a case that captivated the nation.

Erin Patterson, 50, faced charges for the murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson, and Gail’s sister, Heather Wilkinson, along with the attempted murder of pastor Ian Wilkinson, Heather’s spouse.

The four had gathered at Erin Patterson’s residence in Leongatha, a town of around 6,000 people located approximately 135km southeast of Melbourne, where the mother of two served them individual Beef Wellingtons that were subsequently discovered to contain poisonous death cap mushrooms.

Colin Mandy, Patterson’s lead barrister, exiting the court amid a media frenzy.

The jury in the case found her guilty of all four charges.

The ten-week trial held in Morwell, a town roughly two hours east of Melbourne, where Patterson requested the trial be conducted, garnered significant global attention.

Both local and international media flocked to Court 4 at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court, the closest court to Patterson’s home, despite warnings of extensive delays.

State broadcaster ABC’s daily podcast covering the trial consistently ranked among the most popular in Australia during the proceedings, while several documentaries about the case are already in development.

Major deception

The prosecution, led by barrister Nanette Rogers, informed the court that Patterson executed four primary deceptions to carry out the murders.

She first fabricated a cancer diagnosis to entice her guests to lunch, poisoning their meals while serving herself a safe portion, Ms. Rogers stated in court.

Patterson subsequently claimed she was also suffering from the food to avoid drawing suspicion, and later attempted a cover-up as police began their inquiries into the fatalities, attempting to destroy evidence and providing false statements to police, the prosecution claimed.

Patterson, who testified during the trial that she had inherited significant sums from her mother and grandmother, employed a four-person legal team headed by Colin Mandy, one of Melbourne’s leading criminal barristers.

A poisonous death cap mushroom similar to the one used in Patterson’s Beef Wellington (stock image).

She was the sole defense witness, spending eight days on the witness stand, including five days undergoing cross-examination.

Patterson recounted her lifelong battle with weight, an eating disorder, and low self-esteem, often becoming emotional as she discussed the repercussions of the lunch on the Patterson family and her two children.

She claimed to have lied about having cancer not to lure her guests to the lunch for the purpose of murder, but because she sought their support in explaining the situation to her children, and felt embarrassed to reveal that she was preparing for weight loss surgery.

Patterson also mentioned that she did not fall ill like her guests because she had been secretly indulging in a cake brought by her mother-in-law before purging, as she explained in court.

The jury, comprising seven men and five women, deliberated for a week after retiring on June 30 to reach a verdict.

Justice Christopher Beale granted the jurors special exemption from jury duty for the next 15 years due to the length and complexity of the trial.

Read more: The toxic fungi at the center of Australia’s mushroom murders