Austria and Germany See New Restrictions for the Unvaccinated as Covid-19 Cases Rise

As the number of Covid-19 cases reaches new record highs, governments in Europe and elsewhere are beginning to put specific limits on the movements of the unvaccinated. Are these measures justified or do they unfairly restrict people’s freedom of movement?

Austria is about to take perhaps the most decisive step. Parliament is expected to debate a measure this weekend that would force to block people who have not received two doses of the vaccine or who have not recovered from the virus. The measure responds to a rapid increase in the number of cases.

“The objective is clear: we want Sunday to give the green light to a national blockade for the unvaccinated,” Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference on Friday.

“A lockdown for the unvaccinated means that you cannot leave your home unless you go to work, shopping (essentials), stretching your legs, that is, exactly what we all had to suffer in 2020,” said Schallenberg, referring to three national blockades. last year.

The states of Upper Austria and Salzburg have already passed lockdown measures for the unvaccinated, which will take effect on Monday.

The selective closures would be in addition to measures that went into effect on November 8 that prohibit people who are not fully vaccinated from entering many public places, such as restaurants, bars, hair salons, hotels, gatherings of more than 25 people and, perhaps , the majority. painfully for many, the ski lifts. The new rules will be implemented gradually over four weeks, during which the test of a first vaccination dose and a negative PCR test will be sufficient for access.

Only 64 percent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated, the lowest rate of any Western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. The EU average is 67 percent.

Not everyone believes that the restrictions are justified. “There are people who think there is no justification for limiting freedom of movement,” said Merten Reglitz, senior lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at the University of Birmingham. “Others think [the response] it is disproportionate, that the danger is not serious enough … that is one side of the coin. “

On the other hand, there is the argument that we have responsibilities towards those around us. “Although we have freedoms, we do not have the freedom to harm other people,” Reglitz said. “That is why the state could be considered to be morally justified in imposing restrictions on people.”

The essential thing is that the answer is proportionate. Imposing such restrictions in the summer, for example, when the infection rate was low, would have been disproportionate, Reglitz said. Now that the intensive care units are filling up, the calculation has changed.

This seems to be the conclusion of the governments of other countries as well.

‘2G’ restrictions in Germany’s Saxony and soon in Berlin

On Monday, the German state of Saxony implemented so-called 2G rules, which effectively exclude people who choose not to get vaccinated in many areas of public life. Under the new rules, only people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can eat inside restaurants or go to clubs or bars. A negative test will no longer get one through the door. Only children and those with medical reasons for not being vaccinated are exempt from the new rule.

Berlin will also adopt 2G rules on November 15, with Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria expected to follow suit. 2G rules are already in effect in some districts where Covid hospitalizations are particularly high. Similar proposals are being discussed for adoption at the national level and, if approved, would go into effect later this month.

Measures like these are not limited to Europe. New South Wales, Australia, recently banned people over the age of 16 who are not fully vaccinated from visiting someone else’s place of residence, except in limited circumstances. And the Singapore government will no longer pay the bill for the treatment of those who “are not vaccinated by choice” and contract the virus.