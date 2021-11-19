Austria Imposes Total Blockade and Mandatory Vaccinations As Covid-19 Rises

Austria announced on Friday that it will impose a lockdown on everyone and make vaccines mandatory, becoming the first EU country to take such stringent measures as coronavirus cases rise.

Other European countries are also tightening restrictions as Covid-19 cases rise across the continent, but so far none have reimposed full lockdowns and only the Vatican has ordered vaccinations for all.

The lockdown will begin on Monday, while vaccination against Covid-19 in the Alpine nation will be mandatory from February 1 next year, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said.

The lockdown will initially last 20 days with an evaluation after 10 days, he said.

“Despite months of persuasion, we have not been able to convince enough people to get vaccinated,” Schallenberg told a news conference in the state of West Tyrol, where he met regional heads of government.

“Sustainably increasing the vaccination rate is the only way out of this vicious circle,” he said.

He also blamed those who refused to be vaccinated for an “attack on the health system” and said that vaccines were the “ticket out” of the pandemic.

The closure means that people can no longer leave their homes with few exceptions, such as going to work, shopping for essentials and exercising.

Schools will remain open although parents have been asked to keep their children home if possible. Teleworking is also recommended.

‘Dictatorship’

At the beginning of the week, Austria already started a lockdown for those not vaccinated or recently cured, becoming the first EU country to do so.

But infections have continued to increase. On Thursday, a new record of more than 15,000 new cases was recorded in the Alpine EU member of nearly nine million people.

Demand for vaccines has increased in recent days, and 66 percent of the population is now fully injected, slightly below the EU average of more than 67 percent.

The opposition NEOs party said the government should have acted sooner to prevent intensive care units from suffering and thus avoid another shutdown, the fourth in the country since the pandemic hit Europe last year.

“Austria would have saved all this if decisive action had been taken in the summer and early autumn,” said NEOs chief Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

“Austria is now a dictatorship!” said Herbert Kickl, the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), which was a junior partner in the country’s last government.

On Sunday, hundreds demonstrated against the lockdown for the unvaccinated. The FPOe is planning a bigger rally on Saturday, although Kickl will miss it as he has contracted the virus.

On Monday, Vienna city authorities also became the first in the EU to start vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11.

They said they would increase supply in line with high demand even though the European Medicines Agency has yet to approve any of the coronavirus vaccines for the five to 11-year-old age group.

Other European countries are also reintroducing restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

Hungary, which is a neighbor of Austria, is making the wearing of masks indoors mandatory again from Saturday, the government said Thursday.

