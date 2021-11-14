Austria orders the blockade for those who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Monday

Austria is placing millions of people who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday to deal with a surge in infections to record levels, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Sunday.

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular closures.

About 65% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is one of the lowest rates in Western Europe. Many Austrians are skeptical of vaccines, a view encouraged by the far-right Freedom Party, the third-largest in parliament.

While the Netherlands is grappling with its surge in infections by imposing a partial lockdown that applies to everyone, Austria’s conservative-led government says it wants to avoid imposing further restrictions on those who are fully vaccinated.

“We must increase the vaccination rate. It’s embarrassingly low, ”Schallenberg said at a press conference announcing the new measure after a video call with the governors of Austria’s nine provinces.

Children under 12 will be exempt from the lockdown, under which the unvaccinated can only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons, such as going to work or buying essential items, Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein said in the press conference, adding that he would initially. last 10 days.

Many officials, including those from Schallenberg’s conservative party and the police, have expressed doubts that such a blockade can be applied correctly, as it applies only to a part of the population. However, Schallenberg and Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the police will carry out thorough checks.

(REUTERS)