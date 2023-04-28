Azerbaijan Urged by France to Reopen Humanitarian Corridor with Armenia.

France’s foreign minister, Catherine Colonna, called on Azerbaijan to restore the Lachin corridor and allow unhindered movement between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. Azerbaijan had recently set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the corridor, which Armenia viewed as a violation of the latest ceasefire. Colonna stated that Armenia’s territorial integrity should be respected and free movement should be restored. She urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to resume negotiations for a lasting peace, saying that the only solution is through negotiation. Colonna also indicated that France stood ready to support Armenia, together with the European Union, the United States, the OSCE, and the United Nations. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the Karabakh enclave, with tens of thousands dead. Moscow brokered a ceasefire and posted peacekeepers along the Lachin corridor. The US and the EU have since tried to improve the situation between the two parties.