Backlash against Senegal opposition leader Sonko for referring to an alleged rape victim as a “monkey”

Senegalese women’s groups and dozens of well-known figures accused opposition leader Ousmane Sonko of insulting a woman who accused him of rape. They stated that his comments showed he was unfit for higher office. Sonko, who is 48 years old, is embroiled in a legal saga he says is politically motivated. In a recent livestreamed speech, Sonko protested his innocence in the ongoing trial and said, “even if I had to rape, I would not rape someone who looks like a monkey that has had a stroke.” He also asked, “Do you think that I, Ousmane Sonko, am so in need of a woman that I would rape a woman?” Over 30 prominent academics, campaigners, and artists included in a joint open letter accused Sonko of reinforcing and normalizing the culture of rape. They said that his remarks were unworthy of a man who aspires to the highest office in their country. They called on all women’s rights organizations and opinion leaders to condemn Sonko’s dehumanizing and insulting comments towards women. Despite Sonko’s substantial following among young voters, he faced backlash for his remarks online. Sonko’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. On Wednesday, a prosecutor in the rape trial requested a 10-year prison sentence. If Sonko is found guilty, this would likely bar him from running for the presidency in the February election.