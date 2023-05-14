Ban lifted: Far-right monarchist group permitted to march through Paris, court rules.

The French monarchist movement, Action Francaise, has been given permission to hold a demonstration in Paris on Sunday, despite a police ban ordered by the interior ministry to discourage far-right protests. On Saturday, approximately 350 members, some wearing masks and dressed in black, attended a symposium in the capital titled “France in danger”, after a court overturned the ban issued by authorities. The gathering took place under heavy police supervision, according to an AFP journalist. The Paris administrative court released a statement to AFP stating that “the execution of the police prefect’s order from May 12, 2023 is suspended”. The court also rejected an appeal for Yvan Benedetti and his extreme far-right group The Nationalists, prohibiting them from holding their rally at the same time on Sunday. Sunday’s gathering will honour Joan of Arc, who led the French to victory over the English in the 15th century and is revered by many of France’s far-right movements. On Friday, police had issued several ban orders after Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin issued directives to prohibit any gatherings “of the ultraright or extreme right”. The ban came in response to the controversy generated by a far-right white supremacist rally that was allowed to go ahead the previous weekend. Politicians and activists criticised the government’s double standards, as police had cleared the far-right rally while pan-bashing protests against President Emmanuel Macron over his unpopular pension reform have been repeatedly blocked. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez argued that the far-right gatherings were a threat to public order due to possible clashes with radical left activists staging counter-demonstrations. The court overturned the ban, acknowledging that Sunday’s rally did not of itself incite public disorder. Paris police had banned six rallies in Paris over the weekend on public order grounds. Among them was one by the Yellow Vests movement, which in 2018 and 2019 shook the Macron administration in a series of massive protests before the Covid pandemic effectively shut down their activities. Some of their activists defied the ban on Saturday, leading to officers breaking up the gathering and fining 62 people, according to Paris police. The move by Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin to curtail far-right rallies has been criticised by some observers for being built on shaky legal grounds. (AFP)