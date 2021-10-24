‘Bangui is sweet’: a rap to renew appreciation for the capital of the Central African Republic

“Bangui la coquette”, or Bangui la bella, as it was nicknamed in the 1970s, has lost some of its splendor. Capital of a country plagued by conflict and political turmoil, the Central African Republic’s largest city has been “mocked, mistreated and neglected,” according to rapper Befa Centro. The French and Central African rapper hopes to change that, with a song and video that are a “declaration of love” to Bangui.

The Central African Republic has been mired in Christian-Muslim conflict in the country since 2013. Our observer Christian Ndotah, who is working to restore dialogue between Christians and Muslims, helped support the making of the song.

It is titled “Bangui est doux” (in English, “Bangui is sweet”). Befa Centro’s initiative is based on the “desire to speak well” of the Central African Republic, says the artist on his YouTube page. He says he wants to promote the Central African Republic and Bangui “through moments of life, togetherness and joy.”

Listen to the song in its entirety here: