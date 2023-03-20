Barcelona defeats Actual Madrid in a dramatic Clasico to clinch the title

Barcelona clinched a 2-1 El Clasico victory over Actual Madrid with a objective scored by Frank Kessie late Sunday to maneuver them 12 factors off the highest of La Liga.

The victory weakens Actual Madrid’s ambitions to retain the title and is near lifting the trophy for the primary time since 2019.

Actual, led by Carlo Ancelotti, superior with Ronald Araujo’s personal objective, however Barcelona equalized when Sergi Roberto scored earlier than the tip of the primary half.

Each groups had an opportunity to win the match and Marco Asensio scored for Actual Madrid, however the video assistant referee dominated out the objective for offside earlier than Alejandro Balde Kessie made it within the 92nd minute.

Sergi Roberto advised Movistar: “We got here from Marco Asensio’s objective, which we didn’t know was offside and from the loss, and we scored Frank’s objective, and the reality is that he tastes somewhat higher, as he scored the victory like that within the final minute.”

“There are lots of video games left and you’ll by no means let Actual Madrid go. 12 factors is a troublesome distance to go, but it surely’s as much as us, and that is good.”

Barcelona’s build-up to the match within the “Caso Negrera” refereeing scandal was overshadowed by the corruption cost.

Actual Madrid joined Spanish prosecutors’ criticism towards Barcelona final week, and their president, Florentino Perez, known as off the match for the primary time in additional than 20 years, amid escalating tensions between the 2 Spanish giants.

This elevated the depth of the match, each on and off the sector, in Xavi’s sixth El Clasico as Barcelona coach, however solely his first on the Camp Nou.

Xavi advised the followers to show the pitch right into a strain cooker they usually responded by promoting him out, whistling Actual Madrid into possession and invoking probably the greatest atmospheres of the season.

Actual Madrid did not handle a single shot on objective of their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg defeat to Barcelona earlier in March, however Karim Benzema hit the palm of Marc-Andre ter Stegen within the first minute.

Robert Lewandowski answered on the different finish by testing Thibaut Courtois because the veteran shooters traded pictures.

When Barcelona conceded the opening objective of the match, it was pleasant fireplace. Vinicius’ cross was deflected by Araujo on the close to publish, and Ter Stegen was helpless.

Araujo, who performs at right-back to counter the Brazilian, has loved his duels with Vinicius up to now, however this time the winger prevailed, albeit accidentally. Barcelona supporters have been outraged by his positive celebration in entrance of them.

This was the primary open play objective Barcelona conceded on the Camp Nou in La Liga all season, solely the second objective at dwelling and ninth total.

Barcelona complained that defender Nacho, who was already booked, ought to have been despatched off for handing over Rafinha.

The hosts did not get their want, however they have been gathering steam and located the breakthrough simply earlier than half-time, from an sudden supply.

Chosen instead of injured midfielder Pedri, Sergi Roberto was in the fitting place on the proper time to manage a unfastened ball within the penalty space and shoot it extensive of Courtois.

Barcelona had much more ball possession than successful the cup towards Madrid and much more probabilities.

Lewandowski despatched a deflecting piledriver slender extensive as Madrid wobbled, prompting Carlo Ancelotti to roll the cube and convey on Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy.

It virtually paid quick dividends as Actual Madrid robbed Sergio Busquets and charged Rodrigo inches over the bar.

Substitute Asensio fired dwelling what may have been the winner however the objective was dominated out for offside after a tense look forward to the video assistant referee’s directions.

Barcelona appeared happy with the equalizer, however Casey’s final objective sparked wild celebrations on the Camp Nou.

Requested if Madrid’s hopes of defending the title have been over, Courtois advised Movistar: “Sure, we’ve got to be trustworthy, we are going to maintain preventing till the tip however (12 factors) now, we’ve got the very best confrontation, however they need to lose 4 video games and we’ve got to.” To win all of them.

“Nothing is unimaginable, however it is vitally troublesome.”

