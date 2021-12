In Tuesday’s edition: French troops abandon key base in Timbuktu and hand it over to the Malian army. We explain how this marks a turning point in the broader Sahel mission in France. Additionally, Kenya’s High Court suspends a mandatory COVID vaccination order, saying it violates the constitution. Eventually, the Congolese rumba gains UNESCO World Heritage status. France 24 shows you how the tradition of music and dance leapt from Africa to Cuba and to the world.