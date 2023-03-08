Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain to achieve the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a objective in opposition to his former membership and Serge Gnabry added a late second objective because the Germans beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to achieve the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who performed for Paris Saint-Germain from 2018-20, latched on to a move from Leon Goretzka within the 61st minute.

Substitute Gnabry scored within the first half within the 89th minute to seal a 3-0 mixture victory for the hosts after they gained 1-0 within the first leg in Paris.

The outcome proved Bayern had been one of many favorites to win the title within the quarter-finals and left a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain aspect together with world champions Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with no likelihood of profitable the European Premier League title for one more 12 months.

The quarter-final draw will happen on March 17.

(Reuters)