WORLD NEWS

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain to achieve the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League

By hanad

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored a objective in opposition to his former membership and Serge Gnabry added a late second objective because the Germans beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 on Wednesday to achieve the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The 33-year-old Choupo-Moting, who performed for Paris Saint-Germain from 2018-20, latched on to a move from Leon Goretzka within the 61st minute.

Related Posts

UN envoy says established order in Syrian civil battle…

Andrei Medvedev, former mercenary of Wagner: I apologize to…

Substitute Gnabry scored within the first half within the 89th minute to seal a 3-0 mixture victory for the hosts after they gained 1-0 within the first leg in Paris.

The outcome proved Bayern had been one of many favorites to win the title within the quarter-finals and left a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain aspect together with world champions Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe with no likelihood of profitable the European Premier League title for one more 12 months.

The quarter-final draw will happen on March 17.

(Reuters)

hanad 9900 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More