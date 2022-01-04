Beijing shuts down Olympic “bubble” ahead of Winter Games

Beijing sealed its Winter Olympics “bubble” on Tuesday, preparing the stadiums, transportation and staff for the world’s toughest mass sporting event since the global pandemic.

China, where the virus appeared towards the end of 2019, has pursued a zero-tolerance strategy against Covid-19 and is taking the same approach to limit the pandemic’s potential impact on the Winter Olympics 4-20 February and subsequent Paralympics.

As of Tuesday, thousands of Game-related staff, volunteers, cleaners, chefs and bus drivers will be co-opted for weeks in the so-called “closed circle” without direct physical access to the outside world.

This is in contrast to the Covid-delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which allowed some movement in and out for volunteers and other staff.

Global media and about 3,000 athletes are expected to start arriving in the Chinese capital in the coming weeks and will remain in the bubble from the moment they land until they leave the country.

Everyone who enters the bubble must be fully vaccinated or quarantined for 21 days when they land, and everyone inside will be tested daily and must wear face masks at all times.

In an interview with AFP on Friday, Zhao Weidong, head of the Olympic Organizing Committee’s media department, said that Beijing was “fully prepared”.

“Hotels, transportation, housing, as well as our science- and technology-led Winter Olympics projects are all ready,” Zhao said.

Beijing International Airport activated its closed system after the clock struck midnight on Tuesday, state CCTV news reported.

Two Japanese participants were among the first to go through the system, which was staffed by officials in full protective gear and kept all game arrivals separate until they reached the Olympic Village.

Passengers are subjected to temperature checks and coronavirus tests on arrival but can continue to the village without waiting for test results.

“Assuming these people carry large luggage, such as bobsleighs, sledges or other sports equipment, they can hand them over to our logistics team here, who will deliver the equipment directly to arenas or waxing rooms,” Wang Yanling, operations manager at Capital Airport, told CCTV .

City locks

Fans will not be part of the closed loop, and organizers must ensure that they do not interfere with athletes and others inside the bubble.

People living in China must also be quarantined when they leave the bubble to return home.

The system includes dedicated transports between arenas, with even closed high-speed railway systems operating in parallel with those open to the public.

It will be operational well into late March and possibly early April.

AFP reporters outside arenas in Beijing saw workers setting up steel fences and security guards standing next to them in the winter cold.

Most major arenas are located outside the capital.

Foreign diplomats in China have told AFP that the measures appear to be so impractical that they worry that they will not be able to offer proper help to their citizens in the bubble.

China’s “zero-covid” strategy has been successful in keeping the number of cases low, but the system has come under pressure with a number of recent outbreaks in recent weeks.

Xi’an, a historic city of 13 million, has been locked for almost two weeks after a number of cases were discovered.

Yuzhou, a city with a population of about 1.17 million people in Henan Province, also began a deadlock on Monday night after three asymptomatic cases were discovered.

