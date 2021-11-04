Beirut Port Blast Investigator Forced to Suspend Investigation for Third Time

The Lebanese judge leading the investigations into the Beirut port explosion last year was forced to stop working on Thursday over a lawsuit brought by a former minister whom he had summoned for questioning.

Tarek Bitar was informed of a “lawsuit filed by former Minister of Public Works Youssef Fenianos … which forced him to pause the investigation until a ruling is issued,” a judicial official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

It is the third time that Bitar has had to suspend its investigation into lawsuits filed by former ministers suspected of negligence over the August 2020 explosion.

The total number of lawsuits filed against Bitar now stands at 15, according to judicial sources.

The latest comes amid a campaign led by the powerful Shiite Hezbollah movement demanding Bitar’s replacement on accusations of “bias” that have been widely rejected by human rights groups and families of the blast victims.

Representatives of the Shiite group in the government have said they will boycott cabinet meetings until a clear position is taken on demands to replace Bitar.

As a result, the cabinet has not been able to hold a single session in three weeks.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Thursday condemned attempts to force his government to intervene in judicial affairs, in a thinly veiled criticism of Hezbollah.

“We have tried as much as possible to keep the investigation of the Beirut explosion under the control of the judiciary and we have rejected any kind of (political) interference,” Mikati told a news conference.

Human rights groups and families of the victims fear that the repeated suspensions are a prelude to Bitar’s removal, further derailing the official investigation into Lebanon’s worst peacetime tragedy.

Bitar’s predecessor, Fadi Sawan, was forced to suspend his investigation for the same reason before he was finally removed from office in February, in a move widely condemned as political interference.

