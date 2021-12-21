Belarus and Poland prevent UN team from accessing border amid migration crisis

The UN said Tuesday that its investigators had not had access to the Belarusian-Polish border, but their investigation had uncovered “dire conditions” for the migrants camped there.

A team from the UN human rights office had traveled to Poland from November 29 to December 3, but “was not allowed access to the restricted border area,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters.

And “Belarus unfortunately did not accept our request for a visit,” he said.

“We urge the authorities of both countries to allow access to border areas … and stop practices that put refugees and other migrants at risk.”

Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have camped in Belarus for weeks, often in difficult conditions, hoping to cross the Polish border and enter the European Union.

Several people were reportedly killed in the harsh conditions.

‘We really hope Europe will save us’: Migrants at the Belarus border speak to FRANCE 24

Western countries accuse Belarus of having engineered the influx of migrants to pressure the bloc, which has imposed sanctions for the regime’s crackdown on the opposition and independent media.

Belarus denies this and has urged the EU to welcome immigrants.

Throssel on Tuesday called on “both countries to urgently address this dire situation in accordance with their obligations under international human rights and refugee law.”

Without access to the border, he said the UN team had interviewed 31 people who had arrived in Poland via Belarus between August and November this year.

“They described dire conditions on both sides of the border, with no or limited access to food, clean water and shelter, often in the midst of freezing temperatures,” Throssell said.

>> Special Observer Report: How Migrants Found Trapped at the Belarus-Poland Border

Throssell said that most of those interviewed by the UN team described being “beaten or threatened by security forces” on the Belarusian side.

They also said that “the Belarusian security forces forced them to cross the border, telling them when and where to cross, and prevented people from leaving the border area to return to Minsk.”

“Several interviewees said that the Belarusian security forces had demanded exorbitant sums for food and water,” he said.

“We call on Belarus to carry out full investigations into these disturbing allegations, which include coercion and ill-treatment, and to immediately put an end to such practices.”

Investigators had also heard numerous reports of people “who were immediately and automatically returned to Belarus from Poland, including children,” as well as people seeking asylum, Throssel said, noting that many had crossed the border “several times in both directions.”

He regretted that current Polish law requires that people entering through unofficial border crossings be returned immediately.

Poland, he said, should review those laws and “instead carry out meaningful individual assessments to determine individual protection needs, in accordance with the international law of return and collective expulsion prohibitions.”

(AFP)