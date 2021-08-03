Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine, police open murder case

A Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged early Tuesday in a park near his home in Kiev, and Ukrainian police said they had launched a murder case.

Vitaly Shishov, who headed a Kiev-based organization helping Belarusians flee persecution, was reported missing by his partner on Monday after he failed to return home from a run.

Police said they had launched a criminal case for suspected murder, including investigating whether killers tried to disguise the crime as suicide.

Shisov has felt under constant surveillance since he left Belarus last year after taking part in anti-government protests, his colleagues said in a statement. He had been warned of possible threats, including being kidnapped or killed.

“Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared in Kiev yesterday, was found hanged today in one of Kiev’s parks, not far from his residence,” the police statement said.

Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have become havens for Belarusians during a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko after a contentious election last year.

Shishov led the Belarusian Home in Ukraine (BDU) group, which helps Belarusians find housing, jobs and legal advice, according to its website.

“We have also been repeatedly warned by both local sources and our people in the Republic of Belarus against all kinds of provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation,” the BDU said in a statement.

“Vitaly handled these warnings stoically and with humor.”

The organization had said Monday that it could not get in touch with Shisov. It said that Shishov had left his residence at 9 am (0600 GMT) and would have returned an hour later.

Belarusian authorities have labeled anti-government protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries supported by the West, and have described the actions of their own law enforcement agencies as appropriate and necessary.

The BDU was set to stage a march in Kiev on August 8 to mark a year after the start of the mass protests against Lukashenko.

(REUTERS)