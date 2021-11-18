Belarus-Poland Crisis: Death and Misery at the Border

Belarus has indicated its intention to speak with the EU about the humanitarian situation on the border between Poland and Belarus. But the stalemate has proved fatal for some of the thousands who were stranded trying to reach the EU.

He was only 19 when he died, and was buried this week in a quiet ceremony in the small Polish town of Bohoniki, near the Kuznica border crossing with Belarus. The place is a place where Muslim Tatars settled in the 17th century and although only a handful of them live there today, the small community felt compelled to bury it as one of their own.

People from a Muslim congregation community pray at the grave of young Syrian Ahmad al-Hassan in Bohoniki near Sokolka, Poland, Monday, November 15, 2021 | Photo: Picture-Alliance / AP

“After all, he was a human being, a Muslim and still a young man,” said Maciej Szczesnowicz, head of the local Muslim community in Bohoniki. They gave him “a dignified burial,” the official said. Now his grave stands at the end of the Bohoniki Muslim cemetery, thousands of miles from his Syrian hometown of Homs, which was destroyed in the civil war.

It is a lonely place, overlooking an avenue of birch trees and a forest similar to the one that Ahmad lost his life.

‘A tragedy’

The young Syrian left the Jordanian refugee camp where he was staying when he and many others read on social media that there was an easy route to the European Union through Minsk. He wanted to continue his education in Europe and start a better life.

The authoritarian government of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is accused of systematically spreading disinformation to encourage people to the border. The tactic set the ball rolling that saw thousands of migrants and asylum seekers heading west, especially from the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Clashes between immigrants and Polish border forces have broken out in recent days | Photo: Leonid Shcheglov / BelTA / AP / picture-alliance

Ahmad and a young Iraqi Kurd were killed in late October when the two men tried to cross an icy tributary of the Bug River, which is part of the border. Numerous reports suggested that Belarusian border guards had forced migrants across fences, forest areas and swamps along the country’s 400-kilometer (248-mile) border with Poland. DW could not independently verify whether the military pushed them towards the Polish border.

In the small Bohoniki mosque, a congregation says some prayers for Ahmad during the night. Eugenia, a local resident, said she is distraught as she contemplates the plight of those still at the border.

“It’s terrible to see, it’s cold, they freeze to death out there, it’s a tragedy,” he said. “To my simple mind, it’s just tragic, I don’t understand how people can allow this to happen.”

On Wednesday, Lukashenko said he would enter into talks with the European Union to end the confrontation at the border.

Polish border guards also said that hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers were transferred from the border. Belarus’ state news agency Belta reported that they were taken to a heated warehouse-like building about 500 meters from the border. Poland has sealed off the border region and does not allow journalists to enter the area to verify the reports.

Helpless helpers

Many in the border region are collaborating where they can. Bohoniki residents have been collecting warm clothes and food for those in need. There are also a few dozen people from Polish non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who help, but covertly. Many are hesitant to enter the cordoned off area because the border police will immediately arrest them if caught. So, in secret night operations, they have been treating migrants and asylum seekers who have been able to transmit their whereabouts by cell phone and are several kilometers from the border.

“The first thing the border guards do is take the phones away from the migrants,” says Agata Kolodziej of the aid organization “Ocalenie”. She is tired and frustrated that the authorities are doing everything they can to put obstacles in her way.

“It’s very emotional,” he says, because they are constantly faced with what little they can accomplish.

Children are among those stranded at the border | Photo: Maxim Guchel / BelTA / Reuters Illegal rejections

“Sometimes we help people at night in the forest, and then the border guards push them to the Belarusian side. We have come across refugees who have already had six or seven such rejections, and they are still trying,” Kolodziej said.

He said he also witnessed a woman crying with her young children who were forcibly taken back to the forest on the other side of the border. Border guards, he says, even entered a local hospital and took out a patient who was being treated for heart problems and sent him back to the other side of the border. But his efforts to get him treatment were in vain.

“The next night we received a text message from the man telling us he was on the other side of the border,” he said.

People of Warsaw took to the streets to demonstrate against the asylum policies of the Polish government | Photo: Aleksander Kalka / imago images

“All of these rejections are illegal, according to EU and international law,” says Kolodziej, “but the Warsaw government recently issued a decree that declared them legal. And the European Union does not seem to care that the the law is being broken dozens of times a day at the border. On Monday night, the Polish border police reported 200 attempts by migrants to cross the border and 29 of the so-called ‘repatriations’ from Polish soil. “

Polish opinion divided despite propaganda war

In the Polish media, migrants are portrayed as a threat to national security, as illegal border violators and as economic refugees who have no place in Poland or Europe.

Public television station TVP reported Tuesday: “Shocking images of refugee slums on the border, where migrants are using their children to pressure Poland, by breathing cigarette smoke in their faces to make them cry.” Meanwhile, Gazeta Polska wrote: “Border aid organizations are one of Putin’s hybrid weapons. They are being used against Poland to damage national security by blocking the construction of a fence.” Since then, the Warsaw government announced that it will begin construction of a 180-kilometer-long border fence with Belarus in December.

Public opinion in Poland, however, is divided on how to address people trying to cross the border from Belarus. A recent survey indicated that while more than 50% of respondents think returns are the right thing to do, more than 60% of respondents say that those trying to enter the country should be able to apply for asylum.

“We want to have an excuse not to see ourselves as cruel and evil,” said Martin Duma, director of the IBRiS survey institute.

This article was originally written in German.

Author: Barbara Wesel

First published: November 17, 2021

