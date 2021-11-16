Belarusian leader Lukashenko says he wants to avoid ‘confrontation’ in the confrontation of migrants on the Polish border

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that he wanted to avoid confrontation by migrants at the Polish border in a crisis the EU has accused him of orchestrating.

His comments came after the EU and the US promised to extend sanctions on Belarus this week, with thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, camped out on the border with Poland in freezing temperatures.

Brussels says Belarus’ authoritarian leader has lured immigrants to the EU’s doorstep, accusations Minsk has denied.

“We cannot allow this alleged problem to lead to a heated confrontation,” Lukashenko told a government meeting, according to state news agency Belta.

“The main thing now is to protect our country and our people, and not allow confrontations.”

Lukashenko discussed the crisis with Germany’s Angela Merkel on Monday, her first phone call with a Western leader since she cracked down on mass protests against her government last year.

The Belarusian strongman, in power since 1994 and accused by the West of rigging an election last year, said the couple agreed that the confrontation should be reduced.

“We had the unified view that no one needs an escalation, not the EU, not Belarus,” he said.

But he said they had “different” views with Merkel on how the immigrants got to Belarus, and the West said Minsk had brought them there as revenge for the sanctions.

EU foreign ministers have agreed that existing sanctions against the Lukashenko regime will be expanded to include individuals or companies that have encouraged border crossings.

“We are not rounding up all the world’s refugees and taking them to Belarus, as Poland told the EU,” Lukashenko said, adding that Minsk had deported some 5,000 migrants.

First signs of de-escalation

Merkel’s office said the couple discussed bringing humanitarian aid to migrants, which include many young children, trapped at the border.

France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on Monday there were signs the crisis was subsiding, calling for “caution.”

“Europe has been fast, united and firm in this crisis,” he told France 2 television channel. “It is doing the right thing.”

Belarus’ Russian ally, President Vladimir Putin, has asked the EU to speak directly to Minsk.

But Beaune said the “first steps back” were not linked to Putin, but to the “unity” of the EU.

Lukashenko also alleged on Tuesday that the United Arab Emirates would help resolve the crisis.

“The leadership of this country has a lot of experience working with refugees, they have already participated in solving similar problems in the world and have worked with thousands of refugees,” he said.

He did not provide further details.

Many of the migrants had arrived in Belarus after taking flights from Dubai.

Iraq has said it will begin voluntary repatriations of its citizens from Belarus this week, but many migrants, including those AFP spoke to, have vowed not to return.

