Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovsky sentenced to 18 years in prison

A Belarusian court on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison after he spurred an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year, state media said.

Following a months-long closed-door trial at a detention center in the southeastern city of Gomel, the court found 43-year-old Tikhanovsky guilty of organizing riots and inciting social hatred, among other charges, the state-run Sovetskaya newspaper reported. Belarus.

Tikhanovsky’s wife, the self-exiled Belarusian democracy icon Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, denounced the verdict.

“The dictator publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents,” she wrote on Twitter after her husband received the sentence.

“While he hides political prisoners in closed-door trials, he hopes to continue the repression in silence. But the whole world is watching. We will not stop,” he added in English.

One of Tikhanovsky’s five co-defendants in the high-profile case, veteran politician Mikola Statkevich, 65, was sentenced to 14 years.

Statkevich challenged Lukashenko in the 2010 elections, but was sentenced to six years in prison. Released in early 2015, he was banned from participating in the 2020 survey.

Both Tikhanovsky and Statkevich have been in detention since May 2020.

Little was known about the trial that began in June.

In power since 1994, Lukashenko has been cracking down on his opponents since unprecedented protests erupted after the 2020 elections, deemed unfair by the West.

The Lukashenko government has imprisoned or forced all of its prominent opponents to flee.

Tikhanovsky planned to run against Lukashenko in the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, but was arrested and jailed before the vote.

His wife Svetlana, a political novice at the time of his arrest, took his place at the polls and was believed to have won the election.

He promised to fight early Tuesday.

“I will continue to defend the person I love who became the leader of millions of Belarusians,” Tikhanovskaya said in a video address posted on Twitter, sitting in front of a wall with children’s drawings.

“I will try to do something very difficult, perhaps impossible, to bring closer the time when we will see each other in a new Belarus.”

He added that any verdict would be “illegal and not something to make amends with.”

Today, the so-called Belarusian court will sentence Siarhei Tsikhanouski. I can imagine these numbers. But be it a year, 20 or 100, it is unacceptable. The only question I will ask myself is: what am I going to do with this? #StandWithBelarus pic.twitter.com/9BNLTLCquL

– Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) December 14, 2021

Another high-profile co-defendant in the case, 29-year-old Igor Losik, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

He had been arrested in the summer of 2020 and accused of using his popular channel on the Telegram messaging app to incite a riot.

The other three co-defendants in the case are blogger Vladimir Tsyganovich, as well as two activists linked to Tikhanovsky: Artyom Sakov and Dmitry Popov.

Tsyganovich received 15 years in prison, while Sakov and Popov received 16 years each.

‘Stop the cockroach’

A charismatic activist, Tikhanovsky, coined a new insult for Lukashenko when he called him “cockroach” and his campaign slogan was “Stop the cockroach.” His followers waved slippers, which are often used to kill insects, at the protests.

However, the activist was arrested on charges of violation of public order shortly after announcing his presidential candidacy.

His wife Tikhanovskaya, a stay-at-home mother with two children at the time of her husband’s arrest, was forced to flee from former Soviet Belarus to neighboring European Union member Lithuania after Lukashenko launched a offensive as a result of the vote, considered unfair. by the West.

He quickly gained recognition from Western governments as Belarus’s main opposition leader and has been pushing for change in the country ever since.

In September, a Belarusian court sentenced opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova to 11 years in prison for violating national security and conspiring to seize power.

The former flute player, who refused to go into exile, was part of a female trio of protest leaders along with Tikhanovskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, who fled to Greece.

In July, another opposition leader and former banker, Viktor Babaryko, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on fraud charges.

(AFP)