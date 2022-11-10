Belgian police officer killed in knife assault in Brussels

A police officer was killed Thursday in a knife assault in Brussels, Belgian authorities stated, as officers examine the attacker’s motives.

A judicial supply instructed AFP that there was a “suspicion” that terrorism might have been the reason for the assault, however investigators haven’t collected proof to show this.

Native media reported that an assailant stabbed two officers within the space across the metropolis’s Gare du Nord railway station round 1815 GMT earlier than being shot within the legs and stomach by one other police patrol.

One police officer reportedly died of his accidents after being stabbed within the neck and the officer and the opposite offender have been taken to hospital.

“Our cops danger their lives day-after-day to make sure the protection of our residents. At this time’s drama reveals this as soon as once more,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo wrote on Twitter.

“My ideas are with the household and mates of the deceased officer. My honest hope is that his colleague on the hospital might be high quality.”

(AFP)