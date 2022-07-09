Belgian Van Artwork wins stage 8 of the Tour de France

Wout van Aert cemented his factors lead within the Tour de France with a surprising late velocity on Saturday to win the eighth stage of the largest biking race, the 186.3km mountain trek from Dole to Lausanne throughout the border in Switzerland.

The Belgian took his second stage victory on this model in a fast lowered dash atop the Cote du Stade Olympique, a 4.8km effort with a median slope of 4.6%.

Inexperienced jersey holder Van Aert, now 115 factors forward of Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen, beat Australian Michael Matthews after launching his dash earlier than the 200 metres.

Tadej Pogacar completed third to retain his captain’s yellow jersey, taking a four-second bonus within the course of.

Sunday’s ninth stage is a 192.9 km mountain trek from Eagle, Switzerland, to Châtel once more in France.

Pogacar took half in an early mass buildup that introduced two-time runner-up Nairo Quintana, two-time podium finisher Romain Bardet and teammate Frenchman David Gaudu, in addition to 2018 champion Geraint Thomas, to the bottom – or within the grass. eliminates.

It appeared that none of them have been harm.

A 3-man breakout that includes Mattia Cattaneo, Frederic Frisson and Fred Wright had a lead of about three minutes on the peloton however they remained tied up.

Australian Ben O’Connor, fourth within the standings final 12 months, suffered thigh ache all through the day after struggling a crash on Wednesday’s fifth stage. He acquired remedy from a racing physician and labored his approach by means of the stage.

Wright, who introduced down Frieson and Cattaneo, was lastly caught with solely 3.5km left as his UAE teammate Rafal Majka rode a tough rhythm in entrance of the peloton.

Pogacar took an opportunity within the final race however Van Aert had loads of energy for him, and the Jumbo-Visma rider took his eighth profession win on the Tour in an incredible style.

(Reuters)