Belgium’s Van Aert continues his lead within the Tour de France with victory in stage 4

Belgian Wout van Aert made a late singles break to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France and consolidate his general lead on Tuesday.

Having completed second in every of the primary three levels in Denmark, the Jumbo-Visma man crossed the end line in Calais eight seconds earlier than the fast-closing peloton.

Van Aert’s achievement was a uncommon feat that may stay lengthy within the reminiscence, compensating for the frustration he missed 3 times.

After 160 km dominated by two deserters, Van Aert’s jumbo crew and Ineos Adam Yates launched a fierce assault on a brief and steep climb.

Wearing his luminous yellow because the race chief, Van Aert crossed the summit first after which jumped the ultimate 8 kilometers at a velocity of 55 kilometers per hour, waving his arms in a mock flight on the finish.

“That is a unprecedented win for me,” Van Aert mentioned. “It is one thing new for me and a extremely particular second.”

Behind him, Alpecin rider Jasper Philipsen received a dash for second place and briefly celebrated pondering he had received the stage.

“It is a shame to Philipsen, we should not giggle at him,” Van Aert mentioned.

>> 5 issues to be careful for within the Tour de France

Van Aert now leads Yves Lambert by 25 seconds within the general standings, whereas Tadej Pogakar is third at 32 seconds and in addition retains the white jersey for the perfect younger rider.

“If I might carry yellow tomorrow, I would not say no,” mentioned the 23-year-old defending champion.

Dane Magnus Cort Nielsen confirmed his means on day one in France after rising because the hero of the Danish Grand Prix as he donned the factors jersey.

He once more received essentially the most climbing factors and remained on the prime of the King of the Mountains standings.

His escaping companion, Anthony Perez of Cofidis, withstood greater than Kurt Nielsen by way of swamps, over canals and picturesque villages as Peloton closed and was awarded for essentially the most aggressive day’s trek.

Many followers had been holding banners wishing a contented birthday to Belgian rider Philippe Gilbert when he turned 40.

“In case you had advised me I used to be nonetheless right here 10 years in the past, I might not have believed it,” Gilbert mentioned.

Wednesday’s stage is a 157km bone-shaking observe from Lille to Arenberg with 20km of cobblestone mining roads and also will match a Van Aert multi-level automobile.

The stage will be essential to the general rating among the many GC contenders.

(AFP)