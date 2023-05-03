Belgrade School Shooting Claims Lives of at Least Nine Individuals

According to the police, a high school boy shot and killed eight children and a guard at a primary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday. Six more children and a teacher were injured and hospitalized. The shooter, identified by his initials K.K., was arrested in the schoolyard. A statement from the police identified the suspect as a 2009-born student at the central Belgrade school who used his father’s gun in the incident. The police were alerted about the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40 a.m.

One of the students, who was in a sports class downstairs when the gunfire erupted, stated: “I was able to hear the shooting. It was non-stop. I didn’t know what was happening. We were receiving some messages on the phone.”

Unlike the United States, mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia and the wider Balkan region, and none were reported at schools in recent years. Experts, however, have warned that the decades-long instability stemming from the conflicts in the 1990s, as well as the ongoing economic hardship, could trigger such outbursts. The local media footage of the scene showed commotion outside the school as the police removed the suspect, whose head was covered.

The student who heard the shooting, identified only by her initials E.M. because of her age, described the suspect as a “quiet guy” who “looked nice.” “He was having good grades, but we didn’t know much about him,” the student added. “He was not so open with everybody. Surely I wasn’t expecting this to happen.”

Milan Milosevic, whose daughter was in a history class when the shooting took place, said, “I asked where is my child but no one could tell me anything at first,” he said. “Then she called and we found out she was out.” He said that his daughter told him that the shooter fired first at the teacher and then at the children who had hidden under the desks. “She said he was a quiet boy and a good student.”

The police sealed off the blocks around the school in the center of Belgrade. (AP)