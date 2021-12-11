Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou sentenced to 20 years in prison

Benin’s opposition leader and former Justice Minister Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism before a special court in the capital Porto-Novo.

After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou, 47, was found guilty of “complicity in terrorist acts” by the Economic Crimes and Terrorism Tribunal, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years.

Critics say the tribunal, created in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon’s regime to suppress the opposition and push Benin into authoritarianism.

“This court has deliberately decided to punish an innocent person,” Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.

“I have never been and never will be a terrorist.”

“It is a sad day for our justice system, I maintain that there is no evidence,” one of his lawyers, Robert Dossou, told AFP.

Charged with financing assassination operation

Madougou was one of several Benin opposition leaders banned from running in the April elections in which Talon won a second term with 86 percent of the vote.

She was arrested in March – just a few weeks before the elections – accused of financing an operation to assassinate political figures to prevent the vote, in an alleged attempt to “destabilize” the country.

One of his French-based lawyers, Antoine Vey, said at the trial on Friday that “this proceeding is nothing more than a political attack.”

“Even before his arrest, everything was orchestrated,” Vey said a day after arriving from Paris. He asked that the trial be canceled, before leaving the court and never returning.

Then he told AFP that it was “a trial in which nothing was judicial.”

Benin was long praised for its thriving multi-party democracy in a troubled region. But critics say the West African state’s democracy has steadily eroded under Talon, a 63-year-old cotton magnate first elected in 2016.

Some opposition leaders have fled the country, while others were disqualified from running for election or under investigation.

Joel Aivo, a professor who had been detained for eight months, was found guilty Tuesday of conspiring against the state and money laundering.

Aivo, who was also barred from running in the election, was arrested on April 15, four days after the vote that saw Talon return to power.

