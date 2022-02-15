Bennett meets the Jewish community in the first visit of an Israeli prime minister to Bahrain

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahrain’s Jewish community on Tuesday after arriving on the first visit by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf state, 17 months after they defied decades of tension to normalize ties.

Bennett was received by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at Manama Airport, which was adorned with the flags of the two countries, late on Monday evening. He will meet King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman, who is also prime minister, on Tuesday.

Bennett’s visit is the latest such initiative on the heels of the US-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords, which run counter to the long-standing Arab consensus that has ruled out relations with Israel in the absence of a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said during a meeting with members of the Jewish community, according to his office, “I am very happy to be here in Bahrain, and I can’t think of a better way to start this visit than to see my family here.”

The Israeli ambassador to Bahrain, Eitan Neh, the head of the Jewish community, Ibrahim Nonoo, a member of the Jewish community, and the former Bahraini ambassador to the United States, Huda Nonoo, also attended.

In September, Ibrahim Nounu led prayers in the renovated Manama synagogue, bringing Jewish tradition to light after decades of private worship.

“We are very happy that we are out in the open,” Nonoo told AFP at the time.

Bahrain’s small Jewish community, about 50 people, has practiced its faith behind closed doors since 1947, when the Gulf country’s only synagogue was destroyed in turmoil at the start of the Arab-Israeli conflict.

But when Bahrain normalized relations with Israel, it opened everything, renovating a small synagogue in the heart of the capital at a cost of 159 thousand dollars.

Bahrain and its close ally the United Arab Emirates became only the third and fourth Arab countries – after Egypt and Jordan – to establish relations with Israel when they signed agreements negotiated under US President Donald Trump. Bennett visited the UAE in December.

“In these turbulent times, it is important that we send from this region a message of goodwill and cooperation to stand together in the face of common challenges,” Bennett said before his departure.

The visit follows a visit by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to Manama earlier this month that saw the two countries sign a defense pact.

That deal covered intelligence, procurement, and joint training, with Gantz boasting that it cemented a nascent diplomatic relationship.

The visit also comes at a time of regional tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iran is entering negotiations with Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and with the United States indirectly to revive the deal, which is officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal offered sanctions relief for Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme. The United States unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 under Trump. The rescue campaign resumed in late November.

Bennett’s government is vehemently opposed to returning to the 2015 agreement, repeatedly warning that lifting sanctions against Iran would give it more money to buy weapons to use against the Israelis.

Yoel Guzansky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said Bennett’s trip was “absolutely” related to Iran.

“In light of the talks in Vienna, countries working together is a show of strength and symbolism,” he said.

Dore Gold, head of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, said Israel and Bahrain had been pushed toward closer ties because both were “threatened by Iranian actions.”

He cited the unrest in Bahrain, which he blamed on Iranian-backed opposition groups and the array of threats Israel says Iran poses, particularly its arming of the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

As part of the defense agreements, Israel is set to deploy a naval official to Bahrain, which hosts a base for the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

Guzansky said that in many ways, Bahrain is seen as moving slower than the United Arab Emirates in terms of strengthening ties with Israel.

He said that allowing an Israeli military officer to be stationed in Bahrain is “important,” noting that Bahrain “does not want to be seen as an Israeli base in the Gulf.”

(AFP)