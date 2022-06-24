Between Kenya and Uganda, an hesitant border (3/4)

Situated on Lake Victoria in East Africa, Mijingo Island is essentially the most densely populated island on the planet. The small island covers an space smaller than a soccer area, and is house to a number of hundred individuals from Uganda and Kenya. Each international locations have territorial claims on this piece of land situated close to the Kenyan coast, which has worthwhile fishing rights. Ugandans, who make up a few third of the inhabitants, coexist with Kenyans, underneath the watchful eye of police from each international locations. Bastien Renuel from France 24 experiences with Severine Bardon and Olivier Marzin.