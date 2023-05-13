Beware of Misleading Images of Kyiv Nightclub Parties Amidst War

A video compilation circulating since May 3 alleges that nightclubs in Kyiv are partying despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, thanks to foreign donations to the country’s war effort. However, most of the footage is from the pre-war period, and some of the venues have been closed since the conflict began in 2022. Although nightlife has resumed in Kyiv in recent months, most clubs and bars close before the midnight curfew, and some venues have stayed open for private events. Despite claims to the contrary, nightclubs in Ukraine are not using foreign aid funds to keep their businesses running, but have instead organized charity events to support the Ukrainian army.