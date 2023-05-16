Biden and McCarthy Gear up for Vital Discussions on Debt Ceiling at the White House

President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy are gearing up for crucial talks on the debt-ceiling, with just over two weeks before the US government risks running short of funds to pay its expenses. Democratic and Republican staff are working towards establishing common ground on spending levels and energy regulations before the 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) Tuesday meeting between Biden, McCarthy, and the three other top Congressional leaders. The White House has not ruled out the annual spending caps that Republicans say must accompany any rise in the US’s $31.4 trillion debt limit. Republicans, who control the House, have made it clear that they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling unless Democrats accept deep spending cuts. The country could spiral into a financial crisis with a sharp economic downturn if the limit isn’t raised, a necessary move to cover the costs of spending and tax cuts previously approved by Congress. However, McCarthy stated that he was not optimistic about the talks’ progress ahead of the McCarthy-Schumer-McConnell-Jeffries meeting, which comes before Biden leaves for the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

Asked his thoughts on whether Biden should leave for Japan without a debt ceiling deal in place, McCarthy told reporters, “Look, I think an American president should focus on solutions of America. And I think it shows your values and your priorities.” Biden expressed his confidence in finding a deal but did not speak on Tuesday. Without a deal, the US could run out of funds by June 1. Leading economists warn that a US default could plunge the country into a recession and inject chaos into global financial markets. Investors and consumers have started to worry as the standoff continues.

Biden has stressed that Congress must raise the borrowing capacity without conditions, but the White House is also willing to discuss budget-related concerns with House Republicans. Lael Brainard, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, said, “Our expectation is that Congress will do what is necessary even as we continue to have parallel discussions on the budget.” Republicans face pressure from former President Donald Trump, who claimed that the country should default if all of their conditions are not met. Three times during Trump’s presidency, policymakers raised the debt limit, a routine move by Congress to cover expenses approved through spending and tax cuts. In April, House Republicans passed legislation combining a $1.5 trillion debt-ceiling hike with $4.8 trillion in spending cuts, achieved primarily by cutting yearly discretionary spending by 8 percent next year and capping growth in the years to follow. Democrats are against other aspects of that bill, such as the repeal of Biden’s student-loan forgiveness program and an increase in work requirements for some benefit programs, but they haven’t ruled out spending caps. Republican Representative Don Bacon, a leading centrist, said on Friday that an agreement calling for 2% annual increases might be possible. The White House and Republicans may agree to reduce permitting requirements for pipelines and energy infrastructure, but this would necessitate the drafting of legislation, stated Brian Riedl, a fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute. “The field of play is going to shrink because you’re running out of time on broader policies,” he said.