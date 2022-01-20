Biden “deeply disappointed” after Republicans blocked voting rights

U.S. senators on Wednesday issued a death blow to President Joe Biden’s efforts to defend the right to vote against what Democrats portray as a total attack by conservative states targeting racial minorities.

In the face of a blockade by Republicans complaining about federal abuses, the ruling Democrats could not push through the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed by the House of Representatives last week.

“I am deeply disappointed that the Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed – but I am not deterred,” Biden said in a statement posted on social media immediately after the vote.

“We will continue to promote the necessary legislation and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote.”

Democrats and suffrage activists have advocated the measures as a necessary response to Republican efforts to restrict voting, especially among blacks and Hispanics.

“I know this is not 1965. That’s what makes me so upset. It’s 2022, and they’re obviously removing more polling stations from the counties where blacks and Latinos are overrepresented,” New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker told the Senate. floor. .

“I do not invent it. It’s a fact.”

Conservatives have spent the past year exploiting former President Donald Trump’s false allegations of widespread electoral fraud to introduce a series of rules that make voting more difficult.

The legislation would have guaranteed the right to postal voting, ballot boxes and at least two weeks of early voting – and made election day a national holiday.

It also addressed “gerrymandering” – the biased trick of redrawing congressional districts in favor of the ruling party – and would have required states with a history of discrimination to obtain federal approval before the election law was amended.

But all 50 Republicans voted against the reforms, arguing that restrictions such as restricting voting by mail and insisting on voter identification were simply common sense.

Misplaced concerns “The concern is misplaced. If you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting as much as America,” Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters ahead of the vote.

“In a recent poll, 94 percent of Americans thought it was easy to vote. This is not a problem. Turnout has increased, the largest turnout since 1900.”

Democrats have a technical majority of one in the equally divided Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to act as a tiebreaker with 50-50 votes.

Without breaking Republicans, Democrats could not overcome the so-called “filibuster” threshold of 60 votes required to vote on a Senate bill.

Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sought to lower the bar for violating filibusters specifically for suffrage, a gambit known as “the nuclear option.”

Schumer proposed reintroducing the “speaking filibuster,” which forced Republicans to speak on the floor to maintain their opposition, and introduce a limited exemption from the 60-vote threshold.

But that maneuver also failed, as moderate Democratic senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema sided with Republicans to vote no.

With the broad effort to strengthen the right to vote now in limbo, the Democrats have the opportunity to pursue a narrower, cross-party effort to secure elections.

This would likely include funding to protect election officials from threats and sharpen the process that Congress uses to certify presidential elections every four years.

(AFP)