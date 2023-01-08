Biden heads to Mexico with immigration and fentanyl on the agenda

US President Joe Biden will search Mexico’s assist in tackling unlawful flows of immigrants and medicines, particularly lethal opioids, throughout a go to beginning Sunday for a summit of North American leaders.

Aiming to tame criticism over what he known as a “damaged” immigration system, Biden will cease in Texas on his first journey to the border, which is inundated with file numbers of immigrants and asylum seekers.

The difficulty will virtually definitely high the agenda when Biden meets Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday, the day earlier than Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joins them on the so-called “Three Associates” summit.

One other precedence for Biden is stepping up joint efforts to fight the trafficking of fentanyl and different medication behind the habit disaster in the USA.

>> The US says it has seized sufficient fentanyl in 2022 to kill each American

“Mexico could be very related and vital in coping with each acute points, which have turn into political weaknesses for Biden,” Michael Schefter, a senior fellow on the Middle for American Dialogue Analysis, advised AFP.

On Thursday, Washington introduced that as much as 30,000 eligible immigrants monthly could be allowed into the USA from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in the event that they arrived by aircraft.

The quota might be restricted to those that have already got a US sponsor, whereas those that try and cross the border illegally in coordination with Mexico might be expelled.

A humanitarian group affiliated with the Worldwide Rescue Committee warned that the brand new measures “will solely push extra asylum seekers into harmful conditions, the likes of which have already been seen within the type of mass kidnappings in northern Mexico”.

Streams of migrants fleeing violence and poverty at dwelling pose a significant problem for Mexico, whose border has turn into a revolving door for folks making an attempt to cross into the USA.

1000’s of individuals have been stranded in Mexico as a result of controversial Title 42 legislation that was carried out below former President Donald Trump’s administration, ostensibly as a well being measure to restrict folks’s entry through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On drug trafficking, Biden will search Mexico’s assist to stem flows of fentanyl, an artificial opioid 50 occasions stronger than heroin.

Mexican cartels are a significant participant within the manufacturing and trafficking of fentanyl, which the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) calls the “most severe drug risk” dealing with the USA.

In 2022 alone, extra fentanyl has been seized than is required to kill your entire inhabitants of the USA, in keeping with the US company.

US Nationwide Safety Council spokesman John Kirby stated forward of Biden’s go to, his first to Mexico as president, that Washington was “making strides” with its companions to grab banned opioids and different medication.

“It is an ongoing effort. It is one thing you may’t take your ft off,” he added.

In 2021, the USA and Mexico introduced a renewed struggle in opposition to drug trafficking to deal with root causes and step up efforts to cut back cross-border arms trafficking.

Lopez Obrador needs Washington to put money into regional financial growth quite than ship helicopters and different weapons to fight drug traffickers.

Mexico has been affected by gang-related bloodshed that has killed greater than 340,000 folks for the reason that authorities deployed the navy within the battle on medication in 2006.

Days earlier than Biden’s go to, Mexican safety forces arrested the son of infamous drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who’s serving a life sentence in the USA.

The US has supplied a reward of as much as $5 million for info resulting in the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, accusing him of being a key participant within the Sinaloa Cartel based by his father.

The timing was greater than coincidental, in keeping with some analysts.

“When there are these sorts of conferences (between presidents), the Mexican authorities all the time have one thing to supply,” stated safety skilled Ricardo Marquez.

Local weather change and cooperation in clear power applied sciences will even be on the summit’s agenda, and Mexico hopes to profit from Washington’s efforts to cut back its dependence on producers in Asia.

Senior US diplomat Brian Nichols stated the purpose is to “work collectively to strengthen and broaden North American provide chains for semiconductors, essential metals and electrical car batteries.”

(AFP)