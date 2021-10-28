Biden Highlights US ‘Rock Solid’ Engagement To Taiwan At East Asia Summit

President Joe Biden told Southeast Asian nations on Wednesday that the United States would support them in defending the freedom of the seas and democracy, calling China’s actions toward Taiwan “coercive” and a threat to peace and democracy. stability.

Speaking at a virtual East Asia summit attended by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Biden said Washington would begin talking with partners in the Indo-Pacific about developing a regional economic framework, something critics say has lacked its regional strategy.

Southeast Asia has become a strategic battleground between the United States and China, which controls most of the South China Sea, and Beijing has increased military and political pressure on fiercely democratic Taiwan, an autonomous island that Beijing considers own.

Biden reiterated that the United States had a “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan. “We are deeply concerned by China’s … coercive actions,” Biden said, charging that they “threaten regional peace and stability.”

Li Keqiang said at the summit, which brought together leaders of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations with regional partners, that advocating for peace, stability, freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea is in the interest. for all. “The South China Sea is our common home,” he said.

Biden said last week that the United States, which is bound by a 1979 law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, would come to Taiwan’s defense if it were attacked by China. Those comments caused a stir because they seemed to depart from a long-standing US policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to how Washington would respond to such a scenario.

The White House said Biden was not signaling a change in US policy toward Taiwan, and some analysts dismissed his comments as a blunder.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have escalated in recent weeks, as Beijing has repeatedly conducted air missions over the Taiwan Strait, the waterway that separates the island and the mainland.

China expressed its disgust at Biden’s comments last week, urging Washington “not to send the wrong signals to the Taiwan independence forces, to avoid seriously damaging Sino-US ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. “.

Biden joined Southeast Asian leaders in berating the Myanmar junta.

“In Myanmar, we must address the tragedy caused by the military coup that is increasingly undermining regional stability,” he said, calling for the release of political prisoners and a return to democracy.

ASEAN began three days of summits on Tuesday without a Myanmar representative after the exclusion of its top general for ignoring peace proposals.

Biden also said he would speak for “human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet (and) the rights of the Hong Kong people.” China denies rights abuses in its peripheral regions of Xinjiang and Tibet and in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Biden’s economic initiative

Biden said Washington would begin discussions with partners in the Indo-Pacific to develop a regional economic framework.

Critics of the US strategy for the region point to its lack of an economic component after former President Donald Trump withdrew from the trade agreement now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement in 2017.

The Biden administration has so far avoided any move to return to a deal that critics say could cost US jobs, and a senior US administration official stressed that the initiative the president referred to “is not a deal. commercial”.

“What the president said … was that we will begin discussions with partners to develop an economic framework that positions us well for the future, focused on improving the lives of workers and the middle class, and that will guide our economic commitment in the region, ”said the official.

A White House reading said the planned network would also “define our shared goals around trade facilitation,” as well as standards for decarbonization and clean energy.

Australia and ASEAN agreed on Wednesday to establish a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, a sign of Canberra’s ambition to play a greater role in the region.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the pact will strengthen diplomatic and security ties and promised that the country “will back it up with substance.”

Morrison tried to reassure ASEAN that a trilateral security pact agreed last month between the United States, Britain and Australia, under which Australia will have access to nuclear-powered submarines, would not be a threat to the region.

(REUTERS)