Biden nominates the Iraq veteran to lead US operations in the Middle East

President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lieutenant General Michael Kurilla to lead the US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

If confirmed by the Senate, General Kurilla will succeed Marine General Kenneth McKenzie at the helm of Centcom, which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.

According to his official biography, Kurilla, 55, currently leads the 18th Airborne Corps, which groups the majority of the U.S. Army Task Force in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

As a graduate of West Point, he fought in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he was seriously injured by gunfire during an attack on Mosul in 2005. Kurilla was also in charge of the US Army General Staff and commander of the prestigious 82nd Parachute Division, known for have participated in the landings of Normandy in 1944.

The US Army is organized in geographical commands such as Africom for Africa or Eucom for Europe, but also by issues such as the Strategic Command (Stratcom), which is responsible for the country’s nuclear weapons, or Spacecom, which is responsible for space.

(AFP)