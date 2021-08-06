Biden offers Hong Kong residents in the US a temporary ‘safe haven’

President Joe Biden on Thursday offered a temporary “safe haven” to residents of Hong Kong in the United States, allowing thousands of people to extend their stay in response to Beijing’s crackdown on democracy on Chinese territory.

Biden ordered the Department of Homeland Security to introduce an 18-month “delay of removal” for Hong Kong residents in the United States, citing “compelling foreign policy reasons”.

“Over the past year, the People’s Republic of China has continued its assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy, undermining remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom and cracking down on press freedom,” Biden said in the memo, referring to the People’s Republic of China. .

He said providing a safe haven for Hong Kong residents “advances United States interests in the region. The United States will not waver in our support for the people of Hong Kong.”

It’s not clear how many people the offer would affect, but the vast majority of Hong Kong residents in the United States are expected to qualify, according to a senior government official.

The White House said the move made it clear that the United States “will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and the international community.”

Those who qualify can also apply for a work permit, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

It is the latest in a series of actions Biden has taken to address what his administration believes is the erosion of the rule of law in the former British colony, which returned to Beijing’s control in 1997.

The US government imposed more sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong in July and warned companies of the risks of operating under a national security law China introduced last year to criminalize what it considers subversion, secession, terrorism or conspiracy with foreign troops. to set.

Critics say the law facilitates a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and a free press, despite Beijing agreeing to grant Hong Kong significant political autonomy for 50 years.

China retaliated for US actions last month with its own sanctions against Americans, including former US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said the US characterization of the situation in Hong Kong “confuses black and white” and that the national security law had created a safer environment and protected freedoms.

“Such moves ignore and distort facts and grossly interfere with China’s domestic affairs,” he said, referring to the US announcement.

China’s foreign ministry in Hong Kong said Friday the offer was an attempt “to harm Hong Kong, defame China and take actions to destroy the city’s prosperity and stability”.

‘Major decision’

US lawmakers have been seeking legislation that would make it easier for people from Hong Kong to obtain US refugee status if they feared persecution after joining protests against China.

“The PRC has fundamentally changed the foundation of Hong Kong’s institutions,” Foreign Minister Antony Blinken said in a statement, noting that the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities had arbitrarily postponed scheduled elections, disqualified lawmakers, undermined press freedom and more. than 10,000 people had been arrested.

Blinken said Washington joined allies to provide protection, consistent with the Biden administration’s drive to counter China in concert with like-minded partners.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed the “great decision” on Twitter. The UK allowed Hong Kong residents to apply for a new visa at the beginning of this year, providing the opportunity to become British citizens.

Other countries, including Canada and Australia, have also taken steps to facilitate immigration or permanent residence in Hong Kong following Beijing’s crackdown.

The Biden administration’s move falls under the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) program, which does not provide an avenue to citizenship but can be indefinitely extended by a president.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse called the move to a safe harbor a “solid step” but said the government must go further and provide full asylum to Hong Kongers.

Asked about the prospects for permanent residency, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Hong Kong people can still be referred for consideration to the US Refugee Admissions Program.

Samuel Chu, director of the Washington-based advocacy group Hong Kong Democracy Council, said data was limited but potentially tens of thousands of people could qualify for the DED program, including thousands on student visas. He said the will of many to return to Hong Kong was strong, but it could take more than an 18-month cycle.

“The overwhelming desire of Hong Kongers is to keep fighting for the restoration of their autonomy and freedoms,” Chu said.

