Biden orders an emergency record oil release at a ‘moment of danger to the world’

President Joe Biden on Thursday launched the largest-ever release of US emergency oil reserves and challenged oil companies to dig more in an effort to bring down gasoline prices that soared during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

As of May, he said, the United States will release 1 million barrels per day of crude oil for six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“This is a moment of consequences and risks for the world, and a pain at the pump for American families,” Biden said at a White House event.

“It’s also a patriotic moment of love,” Biden said, as he asked oil company executives to serve their American customers and families, rather than investors who rewarded billions of dollars in profits.

He also called on Congress to require companies to pay fees if there are thousands of unused oil and gas leases and wells on public lands.

Biden’s release of 180 million barrels equals about two days of global demand, the third time Washington has tapped the strategic reserve in the past six months.

It will cover more than oil exports to the United States from Russia, which Biden banned this month. Russia typically produces about 10% of the world’s crude oil, but it accounts for only 8% of the United States’ imports of liquid fuels.

But the release will not reach the level of a loss of about 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil that the International Energy Agency estimates will be due to Western sanctions and avoiding global buyers of oil.

Biden also called on US oil companies to do more drilling, and increase production of electric cars and batteries.

The official said the Biden administration has worked with allies at the International Energy Agency in recent weeks to coordinate releases that will bring the total volume of global markets to more than 1 million barrels per day.

The International Energy Agency, the world’s energy watchdog, may announce its release when its 31 member states meet on Friday. The group, which represents industrialized nations including the United States, but not Russia, headed the fourth coordinated oil release in its history on March 1 with more than 60 million barrels of crude — the largest to date. The American part of this release was about half of the total.

Oil prices fell about 5 percent on news of the recent withdrawal of US reserves, while OPEC +, a production group that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, stuck to a modest agreement to slowly increase production.

The Biden administration has long said that energy companies are subject to thousands of unused rents and are slow to turn on the tap. Biden called for a “use it or lose it” policy that would seek to push oil companies to take advantage of unused oil lease permits.

“We believe there should be consequences if you are sitting on unused permits for production on federal soil,” a senior administration official told reporters before Biden spoke.

Oil companies say they want a large stockpile of permits to give them flexibility in future planning and that labor and logistical constraints could be a headwind in their use.

Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to support the production and processing of minerals and materials used in large-capacity batteries used in electric vehicles — such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese. He also called on Congress to pass his plan to move the country toward clean energy policies.

(Reuters)