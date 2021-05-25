Biden praises the George Floyd family’s “extraordinary courage”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the bravery of George Floyd’s family, a year ago since the African-American man was murdered by a police officer during an arrest, sparking nationwide protests.

“The Floyd family has shown extraordinary courage, especially his young daughter Gianna, whom I met again today,” Biden said in a statement after speaking with several members of the Floyd family at the White House.

“His murder launched a summer of protest that we had not seen since the civil rights era of the 1960s – protests that peacefully united people of every race and generation to say enough together about the senseless murders,” Biden said.

(AFP)