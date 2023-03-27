Biden renews his name for a ban on assault weapons after the capturing in Nashville that left a number of folks useless

US President Joe Biden referred to as on Congress to move a ban on assault weapons, the White Home mentioned, after six folks, together with three youngsters, had been killed in a faculty capturing in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday.

“We’ve got to do extra to cease gun violence,” Biden mentioned on the White Home. “It is tearing aside our communities. I am calling on Congress once more to move a ban on assault weapons.”

Police mentioned the 28-year-old Nashville shooter, who was shot and killed by officers on the scene, was carrying at the very least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun.

Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly referred to as for renewed assault weapons bans and stricter guidelines on gun gross sales, measures that must move Congress.

Republicans management the Home of Representatives; Key lawmakers say any new gun security laws is unlikely this 12 months.

“What number of youngsters should be killed earlier than Republicans in Congress step up and act to move a ban on assault weapons, fill holes in our background examine system or demand protected storage of weapons?” White Home spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre informed reporters earlier than Biden spoke.

