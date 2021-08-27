Biden Says China Withholds ‘Critical Information’ About Pandemic Origins

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that China still withheld “critical information” about the origins of Covid-19, as the US intelligence community said it did not believe the virus was a biological weapon, but she was still divided over whether she escaped from a lab.

“There is critical information about the origins of this pandemic in the People’s Republic of China, yet from the beginning, government officials in China have worked to prevent international researchers and members of the global public health community from accessing it.” Biden said in a statement. .

“To this day, the People’s Republic of China continues to reject calls for transparency and withhold information, even as the number of victims of this pandemic continues to rise,” he added.

The statement comes as the U.S. intelligence community has failed to resolve a sharp debate within the Biden administration over whether an incident at a Chinese lab was the source of Covid-19, according to a declassified summary of a requested report. by the President of the USA

The summary, which was released by US officials on Friday, says that the US intelligence community has reached “broad agreement” that the coronavirus was not developed as a biological weapon and that most US agencies assess with “little trust “that was not genetically engineered.

However, the intelligence community remains divided on the origins of the pathogen, with four agencies and the National Intelligence Council judging in favor of natural exposure to an animal as the likely explanation, one agency favoring the laboratory leak theory, and three unable to come to a conclusion.

The report concluded that analysts could not provide “a more definitive explanation” without new information from China, such as clinical samples and epidemiological data on the first cases.

For its part, China has ridiculed the theory that Covid-19 escaped from the state virology lab in Wuhan and pushed fringe theories including that the virus escaped from a lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland, in 2019.

( Jowharwith AFP, REUTERS)