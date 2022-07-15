Biden says he raised the homicide of journalist Khashoggi in his assembly with Mohammed bin Salman

US President Joe Biden mentioned, on Friday, that he raised the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 “on the head of a gathering” with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, on the third day of his first Center East tour as president.

“What occurred to Khashoggi was outrageous,” Biden mentioned after assembly Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence officers imagine ordered the operation that led to Khashoggi’s homicide.

“You (Khashoggi’s homicide) touched the highest of the assembly,” Biden mentioned. “I mentioned very clearly: The silence of an American president on the problem of human rights is inconsistent with who we’re and who I’m.”

Biden mentioned that MBS responded to his feedback on Khashoggi as follows: [the killing]. I indicated I assumed it was.”

Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday and met with Mohammed bin Salman, closing in on his marketing campaign pledge to show the dominion right into a “pariah” state over human rights abuses.

Official Saudi media confirmed footage of Air Pressure One at Jeddah airport after a flight from Israel, making Biden the primary American chief to fly immediately from the Jewish state to the coastal metropolis.

The US President walked on a purple carpet and was greeted by Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah area, and Ambassador to Washington Princess Rima bint Bandar Al Saud.

The state TV Al-Ekhbariya later confirmed Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the dominion, receiving Biden with a fist earlier than escorting him to the Peace Palace.

Biden met with Saudi King Salman, 86, after which had a “working session” with Mohammed bin Salman, flanked by senior officers.

After taking workplace final yr, the Biden administration launched US intelligence findings that Mohammed bin Salman “authorized” an operation concentrating on Khashoggi, a Virginia resident and Washington Publish columnist, whose horrific homicide within the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul sparked international outrage. .

Saudi officers deny Mohammed bin Salman was concerned and say Khashoggi’s killing resulted from a “rogue” operation.

And Khashoggi’s widow, Hatice Cengiz, tweeted an imagined response from Khashoggi to Friday’s assembly.

“Is that this the accountability you promised for killing me? The blood of Mohammed bin Salman’s subsequent sufferer is in your arms,” she wrote.

(France 24 with AFP)